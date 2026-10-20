Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPM) Market Analysis Report Providing Insights On Growth

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPM) Market Trends

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The Business Research Company's Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPM) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for heavy commercial vehicle tire pressure monitoring (TPM) systems has seen notable expansion recently as the transportation sector places greater importance on vehicle safety and operational efficiency. This technology plays a critical role in maintaining tire health and preventing accidents, which drives its rising adoption worldwide. Let's explore the current market landscape, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook for heavy commercial vehicle TPM systems.

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The heavy commercial vehicle tire pressure monitoring market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $50.02 billion in 2025 to $53.14 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This increase during the historical period was supported by factors such as the expanding number of heavy commercial vehicle fleets, heightened road transport activities, a stronger focus on vehicle safety, growing tire maintenance expenses, and an increasing demand for fuel-efficient solutions. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue its upward trend, reaching $66.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%. This future expansion is expected to be driven by stricter tire safety regulations, wider adoption of connected fleet management systems, rising interest in predictive tire maintenance, growth in electric commercial vehicle fleets, and a greater emphasis on reducing tire-related downtime. Key market trends include the growing use of real-time tire pressure monitoring, integration of wireless sensors, increasing demand for predictive maintenance solutions, heightened focus on tire temperature monitoring, and expanded implementation of connected fleet tire monitoring technologies.

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What Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Are and Their Benefits

Heavy commercial vehicle tire pressure monitoring systems consist of electronic devices that continuously measure the pressure and temperature of tires on trucks, buses, and other large vehicles. These systems use onboard sensors combined with wireless communication to provide real-time alerts if tire pressure drops, if tires become overinflated, or if excessive heat is detected. By delivering constant monitoring, TPM systems significantly improve vehicle safety, extend tire lifespan, enhance fuel economy, reduce the risk of tire-related failures, and support more efficient fleet management operations.

The Rising Importance of Fleet Safety as a Growth Catalyst

Demand for improved fleet safety and accident prevention is a major factor driving the heavy commercial vehicle TPM market forward. Fleet safety involves deploying technologies and operational processes that minimize vehicle accidents, protect drivers, and promote safer transportation activities. This growing emphasis stems from the need to reduce costs linked to accidents, decrease vehicle downtime, comply with evolving road safety laws, safeguard personnel, and enhance overall fleet performance. TPM systems are increasingly adopted because they offer continuous tire condition monitoring, immediate alerts on issues, prevention of tire-related incidents, enhanced vehicle stability, fewer tire accidents, and better operational safety.

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Supporting Data Highlighting Fleet Safety Needs

For example, in January 2025, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reported that transportation-related incidents represented 36.8% of the 5,283 fatal workplace injuries recorded in the United States during 2023. This statistic underscores the urgent requirement for advanced fleet safety technologies like tire pressure monitoring systems. Consequently, the growing focus on accident prevention and fleet safety is significantly propelling the heavy commercial vehicle TPM market's growth.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Growth Hotspots in the TPM Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the heavy commercial vehicle tire pressure monitoring market, reflecting the region's advanced transport infrastructure and regulatory environment. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global development trends within the TPM sector.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPM) Market Analysis Report Providing Insights on Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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