Outlook For The Green Methanol Fuel In Aviation Market Strengthens As Global Demand Increases

Green Methanol Fuel For Aviation Market Trends

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The Business Research Company's Green Methanol Fuel in Aviation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aviation sector is increasingly turning to eco-friendly fuel alternatives to meet global sustainability targets. Among these innovations, green methanol fuel is gaining traction as a promising solution to reduce carbon emissions and support cleaner air travel. Let's explore the current market outlook, key growth drivers, prominent regional players, and emerging trends shaping the future of green methanol fuel for aviation.

Market Expansion and Forecast for the Green Methanol Fuel for Aviation Industry

The green methanol fuel for aviation market has witnessed remarkable growth recently. From a market size of $1.02 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $1.29 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. This surge can be linked to rising demand for low-carbon aviation fuels, increasing government initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the aviation industry, greater investments in renewable fuel production, wider adoption of sustainable aviation fuel blending, and intensified efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even more rapidly, reaching $3.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.0%. This growth will be driven by factors such as the scaling up of commercial green methanol production, increased demand for sustainable feedstocks in aviation fuels, expanding investment in renewable hydrogen infrastructure, advancements in carbon capture and utilization technologies, and broader implementation of net-zero carbon strategies in aviation. Key trends expected to influence the market include growing investments in sustainable aviation fuel facilities, rising use of renewable carbon-based feedstocks, expansion of green methanol production capacities, higher integration of carbon capture fuel pathways, and a surge in strategic partnerships across the aviation fuel supply chain.

Understanding Green Methanol Fuel and Its Role in Aviation Sustainability

Green methanol fuel for aviation is derived from renewable sources and sustainable feedstocks, making it a low-carbon alternative to traditional jet fuels. Primarily, it acts as a vital feedstock for producing sustainable aviation fuels that contribute to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. By supporting the aviation industry's shift to cleaner and more environmentally responsible technologies, green methanol plays a critical role in advancing global decarbonization efforts and promoting sustainable air travel.

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Key Factors Driving the Green Methanol Fuel for Aviation Market

One of the main forces propelling the growth of the green methanol fuel for aviation market is the escalating demand for sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). These fuels serve as low-carbon substitutes for conventional jet fuels and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with air transportation. The push for SAFs is fueled by stricter carbon reduction regulations, airline pledges to achieve net-zero emissions, and government policies encouraging the adoption of cleaner energy sources in aviation.

Green methanol specifically supports sustainable aviation fuel production by offering a renewable feedstock option that lowers overall lifecycle carbon emissions and enhances fuel supply diversity. For instance, in December 2024, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based airline trade organization, reported that sustainable aviation fuel production reached 1 million tonnes (equivalent to 1.3 billion liters) in 2024, doubling from 0.5 million tonnes produced in the previous year. This significant rise clearly illustrates how increasing demand for SAFs is spurring growth in the green methanol fuel market.

Regional Highlights in the Green Methanol Fuel for Aviation Market

In terms of regional market share, North America held the leading position in 2025 for green methanol fuel in aviation. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market landscape includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the evolving global dynamics of green methanol fuel adoption in aviation.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Outlook for the Green Methanol Fuel in Aviation Market Strengthens as Global Demand Increases News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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