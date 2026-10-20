Gujarat Dy CM Pitches Navsari's PM MITRA Park To Over 35 Japanese Textile Firms

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has invited Japanese textile companies to establish manufacturing units at the PM MITRA Park in Navsari district, with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi pitching the state's integrated textile value chain, port connectivity and industrial infrastructure to more than 35 companies at a roundtable in Tokyo.

The roundtable was part of a series of meetings held by Sanghavi during the Gujarat government delegation's visit to Japan on Tuesday, which also included discussions with seven Japanese companies and a meeting with the Governor of Shizuoka Prefecture.

Presenting Gujarat as a major textile manufacturing centre, Sanghavi highlighted the state's capabilities across the value chain, from cotton and yarn to Surat's synthetic textile industry.

He invited Japanese firms to explore manufacturing opportunities at the PM MITRA Park in Navsari, an integrated textile park developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F vision of Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

The proposed park offers plug-and-play infrastructure, port connectivity and policy support, according to the state government.

Participating companies expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Gujarat, although no investment commitments were announced in the statement.

Earlier in the day, Sanghavi met Nippon Steel Corporation chairman Eiji Hashimoto and senior executives at the company's headquarters. Discussions focused on potential investment in precision steel manufacturing in Gujarat.

The delegation also held talks with the leadership of ITOCHU Corporation, one of Japan's major trading and investment houses, on opportunities in trade and green innovation.

The company, which traces its history to 1858 and has an established global textile business, was among the key Japanese firms engaged during the visit.

Other meetings involved Fujifilm Corporation, which operates in electronic materials; Kaneka Corporation, active in chemicals and life sciences; Ultrafabrics Holdings, known for synthetic leather; Yazaki India, which operates in automotive components; and Green Carbon, which works in carbon credits.

Discussions covered potential expansion and business opportunities in Gujarat. Sanghavi subsequently travelled by Shinkansen to Shizuoka Prefecture, where he met Governor Yasutomo Suzuki.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in industry, investment and people-to-people exchanges. Shizuoka is also home to Suzuki Motor Corporation, a major industrial partner of Gujarat.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has become Japan's most trusted partner in India. Japan's precision and Gujarat's scale together can create world-class textiles for the global market. The PM MITRA Park is ready to welcome Japanese industry, and every partnership we build here means more jobs for Gujarat's youth,” Sanghavi said.

The meetings form part of Gujarat's efforts to attract Japanese investment across textiles, steel, chemicals, automotive components and emerging green industries.

The state government has positioned the Navsari textile park as a key opportunity for Japanese manufacturers seeking an integrated base for production and access to domestic and international markets.