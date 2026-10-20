Fnac Darty: Takeover Bid Initiated By EP Group Closing Date Of The Tender Offer On November 9, 2026

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Ivry-sur-Seine – France, October 20, 2026, 6:30 PM CET

TAKEOVER BID INITIATED BY EP GROUP

CLOSING DATE OF THE TENDER OFFER ON NOVEMBER 9, 2026

Closing of the initial acceptance period on November 9, 2026 followed by a reopening period if the Offer is successful



Fnac Darty and EP FR HOLDCO, a company controlled by EP Group and set up for the purposes of the proposed public tender offer for the outstanding shares and OCEANEs of Fnac Darty (the“Offer”) announced on October 20, 2026 that they have received the merger control clearance from the European Commission for the planned acquisition of Fnac Darty.

As a result of the receipt of this decision, which constitutes the last expected approval of the transaction, the French Financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) has set the final timetable for the Offer. The Offer opened on May 12 will be closed on November 9, 2026.

Fnac Darty's shareholders and Fnac Darty's OCEANEs holders have then until November 9, 2026 (inclusive) to tender their securities to EP FR HOLDCO's Offer.

The notice of result of the Offer should be published by the AMF within a few days after the end the Offer.

The Offer will be reopened for at least ten trading days in the event of success, i.e. if, at the end of the initial acceptance period, the minimum condition of the offeror holding more than 50% of the share capital or voting rights of the offeror alone or in concert is satisfied.

Terms and conditions of the Offer

The Offer price is €35 per share following payment on June 5, 2026 of the €1.0 dividend for the 2025 financial year, and €81.161 per OCEANE.

The Offer was approved on May 7, 2026 by the AMF, which granted its visa on the offer document of EP FR HOLDCO under number 26-128, and on Fnac Darty's response document under number 26-129.

The Board of Directors of Fnac Darty, on the recommendation of the Ad Hoc Committee, has issued a favorable opinion on the Offer detailed in the response document of Fnac Darty.

Ledouble, acting as an independent expert, has issued a report stating that the financial conditions of the Offer are fair for Fnac Darty's shareholders and OCEANE holders.

The documentation linked to the Offer is available on Fnac Darty's website in the dedicated section ( ) as well as on the AMF website ( ).

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation for the sale of Fnac Darty shares in any country, including France. The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this notice are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. Fnac Darty excludes any liability in the event of violation of applicable legal restrictions by any person.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty is a European leader in omnichannel retail, a leading player in the sale of consumer electronics, household appliances, cultural and leisure goods. Present in 15 countries, mainly in France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, it has nearly 30,000 employees and a multi-format network of around 1,500 stores, with strong positions on the web and a growing number of subscribers to its services. In 2025, the Group recorded sales of more than €10 billion. With Beyond everyday, its strategic plan for 2030, Fnac Darty is continuing its expansion in Europe and deepening its model based on omnichannel, services and circularity.

For more information:

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations Manager – ... – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS

Bénédicte Debusschere – Head of corporate communication – ... – +33 (0)6 48 56 70 71

1 Assuming an interest period starting on March 23, 2026 and ending on November 12, 2026, as indicative settlement date of the initial acceptance period of the offer.

Attachment

20261020_PR_AMF timetable_MEL