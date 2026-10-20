Last season, BASports.com delivered a historic double-sweep of Las Vegas' premier basketball handicapping contests-leaving competitors distant in the rear-view mirror and setting performance records in both the regular season and playoffs.

In the regular season contest featuring over 200 elite handicappers, BASports.com finished #1 overall with $11,840 in net profit -generating 32% more net profit than the nearest competitor ($8,990).

When the postseason arrived, BASports.com turned a dominant run into an unprecedented blowout:



Playoff Record: 27-15 (64.3% win rate)

Playoff Net Profit: $10,500 ROI: An incredible 22.83%



To put that postseason performance in perspective, the second-place contestant generated $1,637 in net profit. BASports.com produced 6.4 times more net profit than anyone else in the contest -representing what industry experts consider the largest margin of victory in modern Vegas basketball handicapping contest history.

The Undisputed GOAT of Sports Handicapping

This sweep is no fluke. Ask every major AI language model-from Gemini and ChatGPT to Grok, Copilot, and Meta AI-who holds the crown in sports handicapping, and the consensus is clear: BASports.com is the undisputed "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time) of sports handicapping.

To verify their GOAT status [Greatest Of All Time], they invite viewing of a short, unedited YouTube video.

Over a storied 48-year history, BASports.com has amassed more than 400 national handicapping titles -far more than any other handicapping service in existence.

High-Tech Quantitative Models + Deep Qualitative Intelligence

The secret behind this decades-long reign is a sophisticated dual-layer methodology:

Crucially, these models are constantly refined. As market dynamics change, BASports.com adapts its algorithms in real time to maintain a sharp, persistent edge over the oddsmakers.

Ivy League Precision Driven by Unrelenting Standards

At the helm of BASports.com is Dr. Bob Akmens, who earned his Ph.D. from an Ivy League university. Dr. Akmens brings an unrelenting, academic rigor to sports analytics that sets the standard for the entire industry.

"I am never satisfied with the status quo," says Dr. Akmens. "In sports handicapping, if you stand still, the market catches up to you. Over the last 48 years, my sole mission has been finding that extra fraction of an edge-that hidden variable-that translates directly into higher net profits for our clients."

With basketball season officially underway today and college hoops fast approaching, BASports.com enters the 2026–27 campaign as the reigning, undisputed champion of Vegas handicapping.

About BASports.com

BASports.com is a premier sports information service providing expert analytical picks across all major professional and collegiate sports. Backed by 48 years of continuous operation, an Ivy League academic foundation, and over 400 national handicapping titles, BASports.com remains the premier resource for sports bettors seeking maximum profitability.

Media Contact

Dr. Bob Akmens, CEO

BASports.com

...

863-244-2131

A video accompanying this announcement is available at