Pro Floors Philly Reports Increased Demand For Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Installation In Philadelphia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pro Floors Philly, a flooring contractor serving the Greater Philadelphia area, reports a growing preference among local homeowners for luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring installation over traditional full floor replacements. The company attributes the trend to LVP's combination of durability, waterproof performance, and design flexibility-qualities well suited to the city's older housing stock and the practical needs of modern households.

According to the company, demand has risen for LVP installations that deliver the look of hardwood or stone while offering greater resistance to moisture, scratches, and everyday wear. This approach allows homeowners in both historic neighborhoods and newer properties to achieve a high-end appearance without the cost, disruption, or maintenance demands of solid hardwood.







As a flooring contractor in Philadelphia, Pro Floors Philly evaluates each project's conditions-subfloor integrity, room moisture levels, layout, and the homeowner's design goals-before recommending the most suitable LVP product and installation method. The process typically includes an on-site assessment, subfloor preparation, material acclimation, precise cutting and fitting, and a final inspection to ensure a seamless, long-lasting result.

Michael Guenther, a representative of Pro Floors Philly, said the city's diverse architecture and climate influence flooring choices. "Philadelphia homes range from pre-war twins to modern renovations, and many owners want flooring that looks elegant but can handle real life," Guenther said. "Luxury vinyl plank gives them the aesthetic they want with the practical performance they need. Installation requires careful attention to detail, especially when working around existing structures and varying floor conditions."

The company works across both residential and commercial properties and installs a range of materials, including hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, and carpet. In addition to new installations, Pro Floors Philly provides floor repair services for damage ranging from scratches and dents to water damage and loose boards, matching materials and finishes to blend with existing flooring.

Guenther noted that preparation often determines the success of an LVP project. "Precision starts long before the first plank is laid," he said. "Subfloor inspection, proper acclimation of the material, and clear communication with the homeowner all shape the final result. In older homes especially, those steps matter because every structure has its own challenges."

Pro Floors Philly emphasizes preparation, precision, and craftsmanship across its projects. The company reports that homeowners frequently seek guidance on selecting the right LVP style, thickness, and wear layer for their lifestyle, as well as tips for long-term care-topics the company addresses during the consultation process.

Pro Floors Philly luxury vinyl plank installation reflects a broader pattern in which property owners weigh durability, water resistance, design options, and value against traditional flooring materials. For many Philadelphia homes, the company states, LVP offers a practical way to achieve lasting beauty and performance.





Pro Floors Philly is a licensed and insured flooring contractor serving the Greater Philadelphia area. The company provides floor installation, refinishing, and repair services, specializing in hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, and carpet for residential and commercial properties.

###

For more information about Pro Floors Philly, contact the company here:

Pro Floors Philly

Michael Guenther

...

Pro Floors Philly

100 S Juniper St Floor 3

Philadelphia, PA 19107

CONTACT: Michael Guenther