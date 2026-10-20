The 2026 Cashmere Collection Brings Its Symphony Of Fashion, Hope And Impact To Montreal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An intimate evening at Maison Rose celebrated Québec creativity, community and collective action in support of the breast cancer cause.

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cashmere Collection returned to Montreal on October 14th, transforming Maison Rose into a gathering place for fashion, compassion and community. Presented in partnership with the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF), the evening celebrated the creativity of Québec designers while raising awareness and support for those affected by breast cancer.

Inspired by this year's theme,“Symphony”, the event honoured three Quebec-based designers, Antoinette Di Carlo, Oscar Mendoza and Claudette Floyd, who were among the 16 emerging and established creators in the 23rd annual Cashmere Collection. Each designer worked with Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, proudly made in Quebec, transforming the luxuriously soft and strong product into couture creations that pushed the boundaries of fashion, artistry and innovation.

“The Cashmere Collection continues to demonstrate how creativity can become a true force for change,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products.“Inspired by the Symphony theme, each designer brought a unique perspective to the collection, and together those voices formed a collective expression of hope, strength and support for those affected by breast cancer. We are especially proud to celebrate this year's edition in Montreal, surrounded by Québec's remarkable creative talent and in the province where Cashmere is proudly made.”

The evening celebrated creativity and conversation through an immersive showcase of eight Québec-designed garments, including the three pieces from the 2026 Collection alongside five standout creations from previous editions. Following remarks by Susan Irving and Karine-Iseult Ippersiel, President and CEO of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, fashion journalist, columnist and breast cancer survivor Lolitta Dandoy, led a warm conversation with the featured 2026 designers, exploring the inspiration behind their creations, their interpretations of the Symphony theme, and the influence of Quebec on their work. The discussion highlighted how softness can be an expression of strength and resilience, while bringing to life the human stories and collective spirit that has made the Cashmere Collection a powerful platform for breast cancer awareness and support.

“Fashion has always been at the very heart of my work, and the breast cancer cause is an integral part of my story. Through this event, I had the privilege of bringing these two worlds together with creators whose craftsmanship and sensitivity can be seen in every detail of their pieces. What inspires me most about the Cashmere Collection is seeing so much talent devoted to supporting people affected by the disease. Bringing our voices together around this cause gives the Symphony theme its full meaning,” said Lolitta Dandoy.

A Meaningful Setting

The event took place at Maison Rose, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation's support centre for people affected by breast cancer and their loved ones. As a space dedicated to connection, education and wellbeing, Maison Rose provided a fitting backdrop for an evening focused on awareness, community and support. The evening concluded with a cocktail reception, where guests continued conversations with the designers, revisited the creations on display and learnt more about the Cashmere Collection's impact.

One Vote to Make a Difference

Quebecers and Canadians are invited to help decide which design takes centre stage by visiting CashmereCollection.ca to cast one vote per day, until November 15th, for their favourite design from this year's collection. For every vote, Cashmere will donate $1 to the breast cancer cause through its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, up to a maximum of $100,000. The winning creation will be announced on November 18, 2026. Canadians who vote online will also have a chance to win a grand prize of CAD $5,000.

The cause can also be supported by purchasing specially marked pink packages of Cashmere bathroom tissue. An additional $1 from each package sold will support the breast cancer cause through Canadian Cancer Society and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, up to a maximum of $100,000.

Since 2004, the Cashmere Collection has raised over $5.6 million in support of the breast cancer awareness, research and community programs through its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

By voting for their favourite design in the collection and purchasing participating products, Canadians can help continue that impact and create a future without breast cancer.

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the internationally award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the Collection, including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpott and Wiwa Blue, among many others.

Over the last 22 years, the Cashmere Collection has raised over $5.6 million in support of breast cancer awareness, research and community programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling tissue brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing consumers with the finest-quality, Canadian-made bathroom tissue products. Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. The company serves the Canadian consumer market through well-known brands including Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates 10 FSC® COC-certified production facilities in North America. For more information, visit the Kruger Products website.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products Inc. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, now part of the Canadian Cancer Society, since 2004. Kruger Products Inc. is also among the leading contributors to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 31 years, it has raised more than $72 million and invested it in cutting-edge research and in breast cancer patients and their loved ones with its free support programs. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer and improve their quality of life. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

Media Contact

Marion Urso

(438) 346-4147

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