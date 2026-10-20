ACSA Names Qualified Nominees For 2026 Safety Excellence Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recipients will be announced at the ACSA Safety Excellence Awards Dinner on Oct. 28 in Edmonton

Edmonton, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty-one companies and three safety professionals from across Alberta's construction industry have been named qualified nominees for the 2026 Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) Safety Excellence Awards.

The awards recognize individuals and companies pursuing continuous improvement toward safety and business excellence, with selection focused on leadership, worker involvement, risk mitigation, learning and performance monitoring. Awards are presented in five categories: Small Employer, Small Employer Certificate of Recognition (SECOR), Certificate of Recognition (COR), National Health and Safety Administrator (NHSA) of the Year and National Construction Safety Officer (NCSO) of the Year.

All qualified submissions are evaluated against the award criteria. Qualification does not guarantee an award, including when there is only one qualified submission in a category. Recipients will be announced at the ACSA Safety Excellence Awards Dinner on Oct. 28 at the JW Marriott ICE District in Edmonton.

2026 qualified nominees

Company awards for excellence in safety honour businesses of various sizes that demonstrate commitment to embedding safety in daily work and sustain outcomes. Several employer awards are tied to ACSA's Small Employer Certificate of Recognition (SECOR)TM and Certificate of Recognition (COR)TM programs, with COR awards divided by company size. The Small Employer Award is for companies with up to 19 employees, and the SECOR award is for companies with up to 10 employees.



Small Employer Award for Excellence in Safety: Cross Country Mechanical Ltd., Grounded Contracting Ltd., McIntyre Crane & Rigging Ltd., Security Shutter Ltd., Sharptail Inspection Services, Sky-Tech Construction Ltd. and SweetTech Engineering Consultants

SECOR Employer Award for Excellence in Safety: Evergreen Drilling 2018 Ltd.

COR Employer Award for Excellence in Safety, 1-19 employees: BelVan Construction

COR Employer Award for Excellence in Safety, 20-99 employees: Acden Helios Ltd., AERIUM Analytics Inc., Atkinson Construction Ltd., Award Construction Ltd., Dalco by BrandSafway, ESCO Canada Ltd., First General Services Edmonton, HCM Contractors Inc., TDL Drywall Inc. and Troy Life & Fire Safety Ltd.

COR Employer Award for Excellence in Safety, 100-499 employees: Cantiro, Gas Liquids Engineering Ltd., GS Holdings, JC Power Systems Inc., Rohit Group, SerVantage Services Inc., Taylor Construction and Trico Residential Inc. COR Employer Award for Excellence in Safety, 500 or more employees: AlumaSafway Inc., Black & McDonald Limited, Morgan Construction and Environmental Ltd. and Techmation Electric & Controls Ltd.

The National Health and Safety Administrator (NHSA) of the Year and National Construction Safety Officer (NCSO) of the Year awards celebrate individuals who have worked hard to build their careers in construction by managing projects or initiatives and participating in extracurricular activities to improve workplace safety. This year's qualified nominees include:



National Health and Safety Administrator (NHSA) of the Year: Anthony Adefarakan and Rebecca Gill National Construction Safety Officer (NCSO) of the Year: Olusegun Odetundun

“Recognition matters because it shows what continuous improvement looks like across companies of different sizes,” said ACSA CEO Mark Hoosein.“These nominees demonstrate the role of leadership, worker involvement, risk management and learning in strengthening safety. We look forward to recognizing their work in Edmonton on Oct. 28.”

Held on the first evening of the ACSA 2026 Conference, the separately ticketed Awards Dinner opens with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by opening remarks and dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the awards presentation at 7 p.m. The evening continues with cocktails, dancing and a Battle of Alberta watch party overlooking ICE District Plaza as the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames.

The awards presentation will also include the first Dave Hagen Construction Safety Scholarship. ACSA partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) to launch the $1,000 scholarship in honour of former ACSA Board Director Dave Hagen. It supports students who are passionate about a career in health and safety. It is open to students enrolled in the Occupational Health and Safety diploma program and is awarded based on excellent academic achievement.

Nominations for the 2027 ACSA Safety Excellence Awards open in March 2027, giving the industry the opportunity to recognize companies and individuals working hard to keep their work sites safe.

Awards Dinner: Oct. 28, 2026, 5:30 p.m.

Location: JW Marriott ICE District, Edmonton

Attendee registration deadline: Oct. 21, 2026

Register: yourACSA.ca/conference

About ACSA

The Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) is a member-centric, industry-funded not-for-profit and Alberta's largest certifying partner. ACSA had 60,459 members as of Dec. 31, 2025. Its mission is to leverage industry expertise through engagement, products, services and education, supporting safety and business excellence in Alberta's construction industry. For more information, visit yourACSA.ca or access the 2025 ACSA Annual Report.

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Media interview opportunities

Media are invited to attend the ACSA 2026 Conference, Oct. 28-29 and the Safety Excellence Awards Dinner on Oct. 28. Advance interviews are available on request with:

ACSA CEO Mark Hoosein: award criteria, industry context and the role of recognition in continuous improvement

Interviews with qualified nominees may also be arranged, subject to availability. ACSA can help connect reporters with nominees relevant to their region or coverage area. To arrange attendance or an interview, contact ... or call 587-357-0896.

View the ACSA 2026 Conference media kit

For event information and media resources, visit:

CONTACT: Dana Myckan, Public Relations and Media Manager Alberta Construction Safety Association 587-357-0896...