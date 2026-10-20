Guided By“Wellness From Within,” Easytone Lab Advances A More Thoughtful Approach To Nutrition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New EGT, NMN, and White Tomato formulas offer daily support for cellular health, energy, and healthy-looking skin

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyTone Lab has introduced a lineup of dietary supplements featuring EG, NMN, and White Tomato, expanding its approach to daily nutritional support across cellular wellness, energy, and skin health. The lineup is designed for people looking for practical ways to maintain a more consistent sense of well-being amid long workdays, screen time, irregular sleep and demanding schedules.

For many consumers, the goal is no longer simply to find another quick energy boost or add another product to an already complicated routine. They want to stay energized, think clearly, recover well, and look healthy without relying on short-term fixes. This growing focus on a more stable, sustainable state is the idea behind EasyTone Lab's approach to everyday nutrition.

What Is EasyTone Lab?

“We select nutritionally valuable ingredients from plants, functional mushrooms and modern nutritional compounds, then look at how they work together in a formula,” said a spokesperson for EasyTone Lab.“Clear dosages, ingredient synergy, quality control and consistent production standards are all part of that process. The goal is to make daily wellness easier for people to understand, maintain, and stick with over time.”









Built Around Quality and Transparency

EasyTone Lab recently appeared at Vitafoods Asia, joining global nutrition and wellness industry partners to discuss formulation innovation, ingredient trends, and changing consumer needs. The brand continues to explore EGT, NMN, White Tomato, functional botanicals and mushrooms for everyday nutritional support.

EasyTone Lab sources ingredients globally and manufactures its products in the United States. Its products are made in an FDA-registered facility operating under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements.

Quality control covers ingredient selection, formulation, and production. The brand focuses on clear dosages, complementary ingredients, and consistent manufacturing standards, rather than adding ingredients simply to create a longer label.









EGT: Supporting the Body Against Everyday Wear

Long workdays, poor sleep, and ongoing stress can affect how people feel from day to day. Energy may drop, concentration may slip, and recovery may feel slower. Coffee and other stimulants can provide a quick boost, but the effect is often temporary.

Ergothioneine, or EGT, takes a different approach. It is less about boosting energy and more about helping the body handle everyday wear. Think of it as helping protect a battery from wearing down too quickly.

EGT is a naturally occurring compound found in certain foods, particularly mushrooms. It is known for its antioxidant properties and its role in supporting cells against oxidative stress. The body cannot produce EGT on its own, so it must be obtained from dietary sources.

EasyTone EGT contains at least 50 mg of L-ergothioneine at 99.9% purity. It also combines lion's mane with a 10:1 concentrated golden oyster mushroom ingredient. Lion's mane supports cognitive wellness, while golden oyster mushroom provides a natural source of, beta-glucans, and polysaccharides.

Together, these ingredients support cellular wellness, cognitive health, and everyday resilience. The formula is non-stimulant and designed for consistent daily use rather than a short-lived energy boost.









NMN: Recharging Everyday Energy

Feeling tired is not always about a lack of sleep. Some people notice that concentration becomes harder or that they need more time to recover from exercise, late nights or a demanding week. These changes can become more noticeable with age.

If EGT is more about helping the body handle everyday wear, NMN is more about“recharging.” NMN, or nicotinamide mononucleotide, is a precursor involved in the body's production of NAD+. NAD+ plays an important role in cellular energy metabolism, making NMN relevant to daily energy management and healthy aging support.

EasyTone Lab combines NMN with CoQ10, resveratrol and quercetin. The formula is designed to support cellular energy metabolism, antioxidant defense and everyday recovery. Rather than providing a short-term energy boost, it is intended for consistent nutritional support as the body's energy needs change over time.









White Tomato: Supporting Skin Radiance From Within

Late nights, screen-heavy routines and everyday environmental exposure can leave skin looking tired or dull. Sunscreen and topical skincare remain important, but some consumers are also looking to nutrition as another part of their daily skincare routine.

White Tomato takes a beauty-from-within approach. Rather than offering a quick whitening effect, it focuses on antioxidant support, healthy skin radiance and a more even-looking complexion.

EasyTone White Tomato combines white tomato with glutathione, grape-seed OPCs, acai berry, astaxanthin, vitamin C and niacinamide. The formula brings these ingredients together around three areas: Protect, Brighten and Glow.

Making Wellness Easier to Maintain

EasyTone Lab aims to make wellness less about complicated concepts and more about habits people can understand and maintain. The brand brings together U.S. manufacturing standards, science-backed nutritional ingredients and Eastern wellness principles with a long-term approach to everyday health.

From EGT for antioxidant support and NMN for energy management to White Tomato for beauty from within, the goal is to help people maintain a more consistent sense of energy, resilience, and healthy radiance through everyday work, travel and changing routines.









About EasyTone Lab

EasyTone Lab is a U.S. wellness brand focused on daily nutritional health. The company develops science-led supplements that support cellular vitality, antioxidant defense, energy management, cognitive wellness, and skin health. Its formulas draw on plant-based ingredients, functional mushrooms, and modern nutritional compounds, with an emphasis on clear dosages, ingredient synergy, and quality control. Guided by the principles of science, integrity, convenience and efficiency, EasyTone Lab aims to make nutritional support easier to understand and incorporate into everyday routines.

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