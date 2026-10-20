Kyoto Botanicals Launches Premium CBD Softgels, A Sugar-Free 50Mg Option

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THC-free broad spectrum CBD in a pre-measured serving for people who want something stronger, and the Orange CBD Oil returns at 1500mg

Greenwood Village, COLORADO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyoto Botanicals has launched Premium CBD Softgels, a new, sugar-free, convenient way to take their THC-free broad spectrum CBD. With 50mg of CBD per softgel, each bottle holds 30 softgels for a one month supply. With 1500mg of CBD total per bottle priced at $79, it is only $0.05 per mg of CBD. Available now at kyotobotanicals.com.







Kyoto Botanicals New Premium CBD Softgels. Broad-spectrum and THC-free, they bring a convenient, 50mg CBD product to Kyoto Botanicals premium, THC-free CBD product offerings.

Kyoto Botanicals built the softgel in response to two things it kept hearing from customers. People wanted something stronger than the 25mg gummy, and a good number of them asked for a sugar-free option as well. The new softgel can do both, and it comes already measured, so there is no dropper to fill or math to do.

Kyoto Botanicals Founder Mark Gillilan said: We hear from people who want something stronger, and we get a lot of requests for a sugar-free option too, and a softgel does both without much fuss. It is pre-measured at 50mg, so it is easy to keep on the nightstand, and I will be taking mine right after dinner with the other vitamins and supplements I already take at night. It is a very easy thing to add to a daily routine, and honestly that is a big part of why I wanted to make it.

Each batch of Premium CBD Softgels is independently lab tested non-detect for THC, and the lab results are posted on the product page. Kyoto Botanicals has been a THC-free CBD company by choice since launching in 2020, and the softgels follow the same standard as the rest of the line.

The launch also marks the return of the Orange CBD Oil. It first appeared as a limited edition in January 2026 and sold through in about three months, and customers have been asking for it back ever since. It is now a permanent part of the lineup at 1500mg per bottle, up from 900mg, with 50mg of CBD per 1 mL serving and 30 servings in each 1 fl oz bottle. It is made with broad spectrum organic hemp extract, organic MCT oil, and organic orange essential oil, and it is priced at $79. Between the two, Kyoto Botanicals now offers a 50mg serving in a softgel and in a tincture.

Both products are available now at kyotobotanicals.com and are backed by a 30-day guarantee.

About Kyoto Botanicals

Colorado-based Kyoto Botanicals provides botanical wellness products designed to help people feel present, steady, and ready for the real moments that matter. The name reflects this philosophy: Kyoto symbolizes intentionality, craftsmanship, and reverence for nature. Kyoto Botanicals' product line currently includes THC-free CBD gummies, mint and orange CBD tinctures, (re)CHARGE CBD Sports Cream, and (re)GROUND, an adaptogenic mushroom and cacao beverage mix. Its products are third-party lab tested, and the CBD line is built on a foundation of THC-free. Launched by Mark Gillilan in 2020, the independent, family-owned company, based in Greenwood Village, was created to bring calm and clarity to a confusing and often inconsistent wellness category. For more information, visit kyotobotanicals.com. For media inquiries or interview requests, contact...

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