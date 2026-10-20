Aubry Dameron

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aubry Dameron, a partner with Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison, has been named a 2026 Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers. The Texas Rising Stars list recognizes attorneys who have been practicing law for 10 years or less. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. No more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Texas who have been practicing for less than 10 years are selected each year."I am honored to once again be named a Texas Rising Star," said Dameron. "I am grateful for the confidence my clients place in me and the recognition from my fellow attorneys."Aubry Dameron joined Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison in 2016 as an attorney and became a partner in 2026. Her practice focuses on probate litigation, estate planning, business litigation, and civil and criminal appeals. She is also the immediate past president of the Denton County Bar Association."Aubry is a talented attorney and an important member of our firm," said Frank Lyle, managing partner of Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison. "She brings dedication, professionalism, and sound judgment to her work, and we are pleased to see her recognized again."Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison is a Denton-based law firm representing individuals and businesses in personal injury, civil and business litigation, probate, estate planning, real estate, and family law. The firm serves clients throughout North Texas and across the state.For additional information, contact:Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison1807 Westminster St.Denton, TX 76205940-370-4033

Timothy Crouch

The Crouch Group

+1 940-383-1990

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Aubry Dameron Named 2026 Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers News Provided By The Crouch Group October 20, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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