UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA TO HOST FILMMAKER RITA COBURN FOR W.E.B. DU BOIS: REBEL WITH A CAUSE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 20, 2026UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA TO HOST FILMMAKER RITA COBURN FOR W.E.B. DU BOIS: REBEL WITH A CAUSEScreening of documentary excerpts and conversation with Penn Provost John L. Jackson Jr. set for Thursday, October 22PHILADELPHIA, PA - The University of Pennsylvania will host award-winning filmmaker Rita Coburn on Thursday, October 22, 2026, for a special presentation of excerpts from W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause, followed by a conversation between Coburn and Penn Provost John L. Jackson Jr.Presented by the Offices of the President, Provost, and Executive Vice President, the event begins at 4:30 p.m. in the ARCH Auditorium, Room 208, at 3601 Locust Walk in Philadelphia. A reception will follow. Executive Vice President Mark Dingfield and Lasry Family Professor of Race Relations Tukufu Zuberi will offer remarks.The event comes as Coburn takes the documentary to audiences during awards season. Directed, written and produced by Coburn, W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause explores the extraordinary life and legacy of the scholar, sociologist, historian, author, activist and Pan-Africanist whose ideas continue to shape discussions of race, justice and democracy.Narrated by Viola Davis, the documentary features dramatic readings by Common, Courtney B. Vance and Jeffrey Wright, alongside rare archival material and insights from scholars and cultural voices including Henry Louis Gates Jr., Eddie Glaude Jr. and Nikole Hannah-Jones.Born in 1868, Du Bois lived through Reconstruction, Jim Crow, two World Wars and the emergence of the modern Civil Rights Movement. The film traces his groundbreaking scholarship, his role in founding the NAACP, his international Pan-African work and his final years in Ghana, where he died in 1963.“Storytelling is how we preserve truth,” said Coburn.“When we bring historical voices like Du Bois to life, we reconnect audiences with ideas that continue to shape our democracy and our world.”Coburn previously directed acclaimed documentaries Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise and Marian Anderson: The Whole World In Her Hands. Her latest film aired in 2026 as part of PBS's American Masters series.EVENT INFORMATIONExcerpts from W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause and ConversationThursday, October 22, 2026 | 4:30 p.m.The ARCH Auditorium, Room 2083601 Locust Walk, Philadelphia, PAConversation: Rita Coburn and Provost John L. Jackson Jr.Remarks: Executive Vice President Mark Dingfield and Professor Tukufu ZuberiReception to followCo-sponsors include Africana Studies, African American Resource Center, Anthropology Department, Du Bois College House, History Department, Makuu, Penn Cinema & Media Studies, Scribe Video Center, Sociology Department and University Archives.ABOUT THE FILMW.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause is directed, written and produced by Rita Coburn. The film is a co-production of RCW Media Productions, Inc. and American Masters, produced in association with the Center for Independent Documentary and Black Public Media. Original music is by Kathryn Bostic; editing is by K.A. Miille.OFFICIAL TRAILERFor Further Information Contact:###

Rachel Aberly

RCW Media

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UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA TO HOST FILMMAKER RITA COBURN FOR W.E.B. DU BOIS: REBEL WITH A CAUSE News Provided By Normandie Films October 20, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Politics



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