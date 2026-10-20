Biogreen360 Launches Food Cycling IQTM, An AI Intelligence Layer That Turns Food Waste Data Into Smarter Decisions

New AI-powered layer expands BioGreen360's analytics platform with actionable visibility across food service operations, labor and supply chain opportunities.

STRATHAM, NH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BioGreen360, developer of the Food Cycling PlatformTM for recovering food waste and repurposing it into valuable renewable resources, today announced the launch of Food Cycling IQ a proprietary AI intelligence layer for food service operations. Food Cycling IQ combines BioGreen360's existing data analytics platform with agentic AI. It tracks food waste in real time and turns it into specific operating recommendations for foodservice operators, hospitality groups, healthcare systems, universities, and grocers, whether they run one site or hundreds.Food waste remains one of the largest controllable costs in food operations. According to ReFED, surplus food in the U.S. foodservice sector was valued at $157 billion in 2024, equivalent to 14% of foodservice sales, and more than three-quarters of foodservice food waste went to landfill. Yet most operators still lack the site-level data to see where waste originates and what to change.“Most food waste data tools are limited, focusing on high level weight-based data to manage the direct cost of wasted food. These costs are a fraction of the total cost associated with uneaten food. We built the Food Cycling IQ platform to greatly expand the insights, addressing a much larger set of food service operations and logistics issues while providing recommendations to address those problems creating significant financial value.” said Joseph Vaillancourt, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BioGreen360.“A kitchen manager can now open our dashboard and see exactly what to adjust this week and how that decision can favorably impact their broader financial performance vs slightly lowering the cost of disposing of their food waste.”Start With the Data. Add What You Need.Food Cycling IQ can be used on its own or integrated into the broader Food Cycling Platform, which includes smart scales, BG3onsite processing, regional BGHubTM processing, and beneficial reuse products.Food Cycling IQ captures data through multiple methods and integrates with existing service providers. Organizations can therefore establish food waste and financial baselines without changing how their waste is handled today. As their needs evolve, they can add BioGreen360 processing and beneficial reuse solutions where it makes operational and financial sense.Food Cycling IQ is available now in the U.S. To see what your organization could save, schedule a savings call with the BioGreen360 team at .About BioGreen360BioGreen360 is changing how organizations and the waste and recycling industry handle food waste. Its fully circular Food Cycling PlatformTM connects food waste measurement, data intelligence, processing, and beneficial reuse. The platform diverts food waste from landfills and converts it into products that help grow new food. It also delivers real-time data and agentic AI recommendations that lower both the cost of food waste and the broader cost of foodservice operations. The Food Cycling Platform can be customized for any commercial customer or strategic partner. To learn more, visit biogreen360.

Ashley Sanborn

BioGreen360

+1 6032330824

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BioGreen360 Launches Food Cycling IQTM, an AI Intelligence Layer That Turns Food Waste Data into Smarter Decisions News Provided By BioGreen360 October 20, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



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