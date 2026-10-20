Extra Space Storage Cuts Claims Costs And Strengthens Security With INSOMNIAC® Smarteye

Extra Space Expands INSOMNIAC SmartEye Security Monitoring to Hundreds of Storage Properties

OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage

Results since 2019 drive continued expansion of proactive security monitoring

- David Wiehe, Senior Director of Tenant Insurance at Extra Space Storage

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OpenTech Alliance, the leading PropTech provider in the self storage industry, announced that Extra Space Storage has achieved a material decrease in the volume and severity of security incidents and associated claims costs through its use of INSOMNIAC® SmartEye. Extra Space adopted the security monitoring service in 2019 and has since implemented it at hundreds of properties.

“Why does Extra Space use this? Because Extra Space has data to say that it's successful,” said David Wiehe, Senior Director of Tenant Insurance at Extra Space Storage.“That's it. And if the data didn't point in that direction, we wouldn't be expanding the portfolio with SmartEye.”

SmartEye combines artificial intelligence with a live Virtual Security Team to identify suspicious activity and intervene as it occurs. Monitoring professionals communicate directly with individuals through facility speakers and contact local authorities when further intervention is needed.

Extra Space's experience demonstrates how that response can limit the extent of a loss.“If SmartEye's intervention helps reduce the cost of 10 claims from $10,000 each to $1,000 each, that's very effective, right?” Wiehe explained. He cited multiple instances in which monitoring teams identified small fires and notified authorities, allowing responders to extinguish them before significant damage occurred. Similarly, interrupting a break-in before an intruder reaches additional units can reduce tenant losses and associated claims costs.

The claims savings were substantial enough for Extra Space to incorporate SmartEye into security planning for properties entering its portfolio. Where local conditions or experience at nearby facilities indicate elevated risk, the operator will implement monitoring as soon as the property begins operating under its brand.

Wiehe added:“We also find that SmartEye enables our property teams to do the job we hire them to do and lets the monitoring team take care of things we don't need our employees focused on. At some of our tougher sites, employees feel more optimistic about arriving at the property to start their shift.” According to Wiehe, this can help reduce staff turnover at monitored properties.

Monitoring reports also show that most interactions at Extra Space properties are handled through live audio intervention, with relatively few escalating to police dispatch. These verbal warnings help remove unauthorized individuals before their presence leads to damage or other security concerns.

“Extra Space has the resources to evaluate security services closely, and its continued investment in SmartEye is backed by years of incident and claims data and firsthand experience at its properties,” said Ryan Stewart, Vice President of Sales at OpenTech Alliance.“For other operators weighing their options, those results provide concrete evidence of the value proactive monitoring can deliver. Claims costs are an important measure, but so is the impact on the people running the property.”

SmartEye works with existing CCTV systems, allowing self storage operators to add proactive monitoring to their current security infrastructure. To learn more, visit OpenTech Alliance or contact....

Kimberly Robinson

OpenTech Alliance

+1 602-324-8698

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Extra Space Storage Cuts Insurance Claims and Costs with INSOMNIAC SmartEye

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Extra Space Storage Cuts Claims Costs and Strengthens Security with INSOMNIAC® SmartEye News Provided By OpenTech Alliance October 20, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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