NCJAR Announces 2026 REALTOR®, Rookie, and Affiliate Business Partner of the Year Award Recipients

NCJAR proudly announces its 2026 REALTOR®, Rookie, and Affiliate Business Partner of the Year winners, recognizing excellence, leadership, and dedication.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR) proudly announces its 2026 REALTORof the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Affiliate Business Partner of the Year award recipients, recognizing three exceptional individuals whose professionalism, leadership, and dedication have made a meaningful impact on the real estate industry and the communities they serve.The 2026 honorees are:-REALTORof the Year: Jeffrey Kist, eXp Realty, Montclair, NJ-Rookie of the Year: Wilder Marroquin, Realty One Group Lifestyle Homes, Westfield, NJ-Affiliate Business Partner of the Year: Sheetal Sawhney, CrossCountry MortgageThese prestigious awards recognize individuals who demonstrate outstanding professional achievements, commitment to excellence, community involvement, and continued support of NCJAR's mission to advance the real estate profession.Jeffrey Kist Named 2026 REALTORof the YearNCJAR proudly recognizes Jeffrey Kist of eXp Realty for his exceptional leadership, dedication to professional education, and longstanding service to the REALTORcommunity.A REALTORsince 2013, Kist has served as Broker of Record for eXp Realty in New Jersey since 2017, overseeing more than 2,500 agents across 40 offices statewide.Throughout his career, Kist has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing professional standards and supporting fellow real estate professionals. He has served on NCJAR's Professional Standards Committee for approximately ten years, including as Chair, and has contributed to the industry as a real estate educator and instructor.His involvement with NCJAR, New Jersey REALTORS, and the National Association of REALTORSreflects his dedication to strengthening the profession through leadership, education, and advocacy.Wilder Marroquin Named 2026 Rookie of the YearWilder Marroquin of Realty One Group Lifestyle Homes has been named NCJAR's 2026 Rookie of the Year in recognition of his remarkable achievements and dedication to helping individuals and families achieve homeownership.In less than three years in the real estate industry, Marroquin has successfully closed more than 30 transactions, establishing himself as a dedicated and results-driven real estate professional.Driven by a passion for making homeownership more accessible, Marroquin focuses on educating and guiding clients through the homebuying process, particularly those who may have believed owning a home was beyond their reach.His commitment to building meaningful relationships, providing personalized service, and creating opportunities for families reflects the professionalism and determination celebrated by this award.Sheetal Sawhney Named 2026 Affiliate Business Partner of the YearNCJAR proudly honors Sheetal Sawhney of CrossCountry Mortgage as its 2026 Affiliate Business Partner of the Year for her outstanding professionalism, industry expertise, and continued dedication to supporting NCJAR and its REALTORmembers.With more than 28 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Sawhney has established herself as a trusted professional committed to helping individuals and families navigate the financing process and achieve their homeownership goals.As a Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist, she brings extensive financial knowledge and a personalized approach to serving clients and collaborating with real estate professionals.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sawhney has consistently demonstrated her commitment to strengthening relationships within the real estate community and supporting NCJAR's initiatives.Her collaborative spirit, dedication to service, and continued involvement exemplify the important role Affiliate Business Partners play in supporting the Association and its members.NCJAR Celebrates Excellence in Real EstateNCJAR's annual awards highlight the achievements of individuals who go above and beyond in their professions while demonstrating the values of integrity, leadership, service, and community involvement.The Association proudly congratulates Jeffrey Kist, Wilder Marroquin, and Sheetal Sawhney for their well-deserved recognition and thanks them for their continued contributions to the real estate industry."These outstanding professionals represent the dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence that strengthen our REALTORcommunity. NCJAR is proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate the positive impact they continue to make in the industry and the communities they serve."For more information about NCJAR, its programs, and upcoming events, visit .About North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR)North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR) is a professional trade association dedicated to supporting REALTORSand real estate professionals throughout North Central New Jersey. Through education, advocacy, professional development, networking opportunities, and community involvement, NCJAR works to advance the real estate profession, promote ethical business practices, and protect the rights of property owners.For more information, visit .Media ContactNorth Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR)Communications Department910 Mt. Kemble AvenueMorristown, NJ 07960Email:...Website:

Ella Mae Gading-Delacruz

NCJAR

+1 9734250110

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NCJAR Announces 2026 REALTOR®, Rookie, and Affiliate Business Partner of the Year Award Recipients News Provided By NCJAR October 20, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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