Axis Garage Door Service expands into 19 communities across Illinois' Metro East

Axis garage door service

Axis Garage Door Service announces the expansion of its service area into 19 communities across St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties.

BELLEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Axis Garage Door Service expands into 19 communities across Illinois' Metro EastFounded in Belleville in 2022, the company expands garage door repair, installation and maintenance services across St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties.BELLEVILLE, Ill., October 20, 2026 - Axis Garage Door Service announces its expansion into O'Fallon, Fairview Heights, Shiloh, Swansea, Mascoutah, Smithton, Freeburg, Lebanon, Millstadt, Troy, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Highland, Maryville, Wood River, Columbia, New Baden and Trenton, Illinois.The expansion brings the Belleville-based company's garage door repair, installation and preventative maintenance services to 19 additional communities throughout the Metro East region. Axis will continue serving Belleville, where the company was founded in 2022.Axis Garage Door Service works on all makes and models of garage doors, providing personalized solutions for customers dealing with damaged components, malfunctioning openers or doors that no longer operate properly.The expanded service area includes O'Fallon, Fairview Heights, Shiloh, Swansea, Mascoutah, Smithton, Freeburg, Lebanon and Millstadt in St. Clair County. In Madison County, the company is expanding into Troy, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Highland, Maryville and Wood River. Additional markets include Columbia in Monroe County and New Baden and Trenton in Clinton County.Customers in these communities can contact Axis for garage door spring repair, general garage door repair, opener repair, off-track door repair, cable repair and cable replacement. The company also handles damaged panels, worn rollers, malfunctioning sensors, noisy garage doors and roll-up garage door repairs. Emergency repair services are also available.For customers planning a replacement or new installation, Axis offers garage door installation, custom garage door installation, garage door opener installation and high lift garage door service. The company helps customers evaluate options based on their needs and preferences.Axis also provides preventative maintenance to help customers identify wear and address operating issues before they develop into larger repairs.Throughout its expanded service area, Axis emphasizes clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees. Customers receive an explanation of recommended work and associated costs before proceeding, along with guidance on repair options, replacement systems and ongoing garage door care.Customers in Belleville and the 19 newly added communities can request a free quote or ask about service availability by calling 618-414-9707 or visiting the company's contact page.About Axis Garage Door ServiceFounded in 2022, Axis Garage Door Service is a Belleville, Illinois-based company providing garage door repairs, installations and preventative maintenance throughout the Metro East region. The company services all makes and models, with services ranging from spring, cable and opener repairs to custom garage door installations and high lift garage door service. Axis focuses on personalized solutions, transparent pricing and professional service.Media contactAxis Garage Door ServicePhone: 618-414-9707Website:

Tim Dunn

Axis Garage Door Service

+1 618-414-9707

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Axis Garage Door Service expands into 19 communities across Illinois' Metro East News Provided By Axis Garage Door Service October 20, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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