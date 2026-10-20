Gujarat CM Leads Ravana Dahan Ceremony In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday set ablaze giant effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna during Vijayadashami celebrations in Ahmedabad, marking the traditional observance of the victory of good over evil.

Patel pressed a button on a remote control to ignite the effigies at an event organised by the Shanti Seva Charitable Trust as part of the Vijayadashami Mahotsav 2026.

The ceremony drew a large gathering of people and was attended by state and local elected representatives, religious leaders and other officials.

The celebrations began with a traditional dayro, a Gujarati folk music and storytelling programme presented by the team of noted folk artist Sairam Dave.

The cultural performance was followed by the Ravana Dahan ceremony, in which the three effigies were set ablaze.

Minister of State for Urban Development, Darshana Vaghela, and Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot were among those present at the event.

Members of Parliament Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana also attended, along with local legislators, saints, spiritual leaders, political representatives and office-bearers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Sandeep Barot, head of the Shanti Seva Charitable Trust, was also present at the celebrations. Ravana Dahan is a traditional feature of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which marks the culmination of the Navratri festivities.

The burning of Ravana's effigy symbolises the triumph of righteousness over evil and is associated with the Hindu epic Ramayana, in which Lord Rama defeats Ravana, the king of Lanka.

Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, Ravana's brother and son respectively, are also represented in the ritual. Vijayadashami is observed across India through religious ceremonies, cultural programmes and community gatherings, with regional traditions varying from place to place.

In many parts of the country, the burning of effigies forms a central part of the celebrations.

The Ahmedabad event combined the customary ritual with a Gujarati folk performance, bringing together cultural and religious elements for the annual festival.