Vijayadashami At Ram Temple: Mahabhishek, Shastra Puja Mark Festivity

Vijayadashami was celebrated with special religious ceremonies at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday, marking the culmination of Sharadiya Navratri. The celebrations featured the Mahabhishek of Ram Lalla, Shastra Puja (weapon worship), a special Chhappan Bhog offering and a newly introduced Kanya Pujan ceremony.

According to a release, the festivities commenced early in the morning with the Mahabhishek of Ram Lalla Virajman in the sanctum sanctorum. The deity was ceremonially bathed with milk, curd, ghee, sugar and coconut water in accordance with traditional religious rites. Shastra Puja (weapon worship) was performed as prescribed in the scriptures, while the sacred weapons of Maa Durga were separately worshipped at the Durga Temple within the complex. A special Chhappan Bhog, comprising 56 food offerings, was presented to Ram Lalla during the midday Rajbhog.

New Kanya Pujan Ceremony Introduced

In a significant new initiative, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also organised a traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at the Yagyashala within the temple complex. Nearly 18 young girls were revered as manifestations of the Divine Mother. Their feet were ceremonially washed, and they were honoured with traditional chunaris as a mark of devotion and respect.

Swami Dinendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara, also a trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, served as the chief Yajman of the ceremony. The rituals were conducted by Acharya Keshav and Bhavani Singh. Following the ceremony, the girls were served a traditional Kanya Bhoj and presented with fruits, chocolates, toffees, stationery items and Dakshina. The ceremony was attended by Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trust; Jagdish Afle, Secretary; and Krishna Mohan, Trustee.

Navratri Rituals and Conclusion

The Vijayadashami celebrations followed the sacred observances of Sharadiya Navratri, which began with Ghatasthapana, the ceremonial installation of the sacred Kalash before Ram Lalla. Five temple priests conducted the Shat Chandi Path, while Dashansh Havan and Purnahuti were performed on Navami, marking the conclusion of the Navratri rituals.

The celebrations reflected the rich spiritual heritage of Ram Janmabhoomi and the continuing observance of Sanatan traditions at the temple.

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