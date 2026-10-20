Asian Para Games 2026: India Eyes More Medals After Bagging 24 On Day 2

Indian athletes will look to continue their medal-winning run on Day 3 of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, after adding 24 medals to their tally on the second day.

The Indian contingent won five gold medals in para-athletics on Tuesday, with the discipline expected to remain a major contributor to the medal haul on October 21, according to ESPN.

At the end of Day 2, India stood sixth in the overall standings with 35 medals, comprising nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze.

Key Medal Events on Wednesday

One of the key events on Wednesday will be the compound women's doubles gold medal match, where archers Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag will take on China's Zhao Jing and Xu Xuequing.

India will also have medal opportunities across para-athletics, para-swimming, para-powerlifting, para-archery, para-cycling and other disciplines.

According to the schedule, several Indian athletes will compete in medal events throughout the day, including Ayush Verma in men's shot put F53, Bhagyashri Jadhav in women's shot put F34, Preeti Pal in women's 100m T35, and Kasthuri Rajamani in women's para-powerlifting up to 67kg, according to ESPN.

Indian competitors will also feature in para-badminton quarterfinals and semifinals, para-table tennis doubles matches, para-swimming finals and para-judo contests, as the country aims to build on its strong start to the continental event.

Asian Para Games 2026 Schedule for October 21

05:35: Para Athletics - Ayush Verma in Men's Shot Put F53 Final (Medal event)

05:45: Para Athletics - Simran in Women's 100m T12 Round 1 Heat 1

05:55: Para Archery - Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag vs Zhao Jing and Xu Xuequing of China in Para Compound Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match (Medal event)

06:02: Para Athletics - Sujith Mandalamkunnath in Men's Long Jump T13 Final (Medal event)

06:19: Para Athletics - Anubhav Choudhary in Men's 100m T35 Final (Medal event)

06:20: Para Archery - Shyam Sunder Swami and Toman Kumar vs Zhang Yicheng and Ai Xinliang of China in Para Compound Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match (Medal event)

06:35: Para Table Tennis - Jehan Madan and Shubham Wadhwa in Men's Doubles - Class MD4 Group Match

06:45: Para Athletics - Banti and Praveen Kumar in Men's High Jump T64 Final (Medal event)

07:09: Para Swimming - Vaishnavi Jagtap in Women's 50m Freestyle S8 Heats

07:10: Para Athletics - Bhagyashri Jadhav in Women's Shot Put F34 Final (Medal event)

07:10: Para Table Tennis - Savita Ajjanakatti and Prachi Pandey in Women's Doubles - Class WD14 Group Match

07:10: Para Table Tennis - Bhavina Patel and Ekta Bhyan in Women's Doubles - Class WD5 Group Match

07:26: Para Swimming - Himanshu Nandal in Men's 100m Breaststroke SB11 Heats

07:45: Para Athletics - Parveen and Sachin Khilari in Men's Shot Put F46 Final (Medal event)

07:50: Para Swimming - Rohit Kumar in Men's 100m Breaststroke SB4 Heats

07:53: Para Athletics - Rakesh Bhatt in Men's 100m T37 Final (Medal event)

08:00: Para Athletics - Manjeet in Men's Javelin Throw F12/F13 Final (Medal event)

08:10: Boccia - Anjali Devi vs Ladamanee Kla-Han in Women's Individual-BC3 Semifinal (Medal event)

09:00: Para Powerlifting - Kasthuri Rajamani in Women's Up to 67kg Final (Medal event)

09:45: Para Cycling - Arshad Shaik in Men's C1-5 Time Trial Final (Medal event)

11:50: Para Archery - India vs South Korea in W1 Mixed Team Semifinals

12:05: Para Table Tennis - Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa in Mixed doubles - Class XD7 Group Match

12:05: Para Table Tennis - Savita Ajjankatti and Dattaprasad Chougule in Mixed doubles - Class XD17 Group Match

12:40: Para Table Tennis - Sonalben Patel and Sandeep Dangi in Mixed doubles - Class XD4 Group Match

13:30: Para Swimming - Vaishnavi Jagtap in Women's 100m Freestyle S8 Final (Medal event)

13:30: Para Athletics - Sukhchain in Men's Javelin Throw F55 Final (Medal event)

13:35: Para Athletics - Karamjyoti in Women's Discus Throw F55 Final (Medal event)

13:40: Para Athletics - Ravi Rongali in Men's Shot Put F40 Final (Medal event)

13:45: Para Athletics - Preeti Pal in Women's 100m T35 Final (Medal event)

13:50: Para Table Tennis - Savita Ajjankatti and Dattaprasad Chougule in Mixed doubles - Class XD17 Group Match

13:50: Para Table Tennis - Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa in Mixed doubles - Class XD7 Group Match

13:57: Para Swimming - Devanshi Satija in Women's 100m Butterfly S10 Final (Medal event)

14:25: Para Table Tennis - - Sonalben Patel and Sandeep Dangi in Mixed doubles - Class XD4 Group Match

14:39: Para Swimming - Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav in Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Final (Medal event)

15:20: Para Athletics - Pranav Desai in Men's 100m T64

15:30: Para Athletics - Vishesh in Men's Shot Put F32 Final (Medal event)

15:35: Para Athletics - Shailesh Kumar and Mahendra Gurjar in Men's Long Jump T42/T61/T63 Final (Medal event)

15:35: Para Table Tennis - Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa in Mixed doubles - Class XD7 Group Match

15:35: Para Table Tennis - Savita Ajjankatti and Dattaprasad Chougule in Mixed doubles - Class XD17 Group Match

15:47: Para Athletics - Akira Banothu in Men's 400m T35/T38 Final (Medal event)

15:47: Para Swimming - Ravi Budigina in Men's 100m Backstroke S13 Final (Medal event)

15:58: Para Swimming - Chaitanya Kulkarni in Men's 100m Breaststroke SB5 Final (Medal event)

16:05: Para Athletics - Haney in Men's Discus Throw F37 Final (Medal event)

16:10: Para Table Tennis - Sonalben Patel and Sandeep Dangi in Mixed doubles - Class XD4 Group Match

16:27: Para Swimming - Himanshu Nandal in Men's 200m Individual Medley SM11 Final (Medal event)

16:32: Para Athletics - Sharath Makanahalli in Men's 1500m T12/T13 Final (Medal event)

Para Badminton

Para Badminton matches (5:30 onwards across courts, timing based on when the previous match ends)

Prem Kumar vs Park Haeseong in Men's Singles WH1 Quarterfinals

Alphia James and Pallavi K vs Xu Tingting and Yang Fan in Women's Doubles WH1-WH2 Semifinals

Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan in Men's Singles SL4 Quarterfinals

Ruthick Raghupati vs Li Mingpan in Men's Singles SU5 Quarterfinals

Naveen Sivakumar vs Shin Kyung Hwan in Men's Singles SL4 Quarterfinals

Manisha Ramdass vs Yang Qiuxia in Women's Singles SU5 Group Match

Nitesh Kumar and Ruthick Raghupati vs Surya Kant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar in Men's Doubles SL3-SU5 Quarterfinals

Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi vs Cheng Hefang and Huang Zixuan in Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinals

Surya Kant Yadav vs Abhijeet Sakhuja in Men's Singles SL4 Quarterfinals

Suhas Yathiraj vs Cho Nadan in Men's Singles SL4 Quarterfinals

Hardik Makkar vs Imai Taiyo in Men's Singles SU5 Quarterfinals

Shanthiya Vishwanathan vs Rahayu Warining in Women's Singles SU5 Group Stage

Krishna Nagar and Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Lin Naili and Zeng Qingtao in Men's Doubles SH6 Group Stage

Pallavi K vs Tomoyose Sena in Women's Singles WH1 Group Stage

Para Judo

Para Judo - Round Robin followed by Medal Matches throughout the day

Bijender in Men's J2 -95 kg Round Robin Matches

Dimple in Women's J2 +70 kg Round Robin Matches

Vrushali More in Women's J2 -70 kg Quarterfinal

Gulshan in Women's J2 -70 kg Quarterfinal. (ANI)

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