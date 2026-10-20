Cancer Anorexia Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Development Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Cancer Anorexia are expected to witness growth driven by the increasing burden of advanced cancer, rising recognition of cancer-associated appetite loss and weight loss, and the growing focus on supportive and palliative oncology care. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as ART27.13 (Artelo Biosciences) and other investigational candidates targeting appetite regulation and metabolic dysfunction may influence the future treatment landscape.

(Albany, New York) – October 20, 2026 – The market dynamics for Cancer Anorexia are expected to witness growth driven by the increasing burden of advanced cancer, rising recognition of cancer-associated appetite loss and weight loss, and the growing focus on supportive and palliative oncology care. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as ART27.13 (Artelo Biosciences) and other investigational candidates targeting appetite regulation and metabolic dysfunction may influence the future treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Cancer Anorexia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Cancer Anorexia, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Cancer Anorexia Market



According to DelveInsight, the Cancer Anorexia market size across the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately USD 500 million in 2025. The market is projected to grow during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036, although the exact 2036 market size and CAGR are not publicly disclosed.

Cancer Anorexia frequently occurs in patients with advanced cancers, including colorectal, lung, pancreatic, head and neck, gastroesophageal, and liver cancers.

Cancer Anorexia and Cachexia Syndrome (CACS) is characterized by appetite loss, unintended weight loss, and reductions in muscle mass and fat tissue, contributing to significant patient burden.

The United States recorded approximately 285,600 incident cases of Cancer Anorexia in 2025, according to DelveInsight's market analysis.

The Cancer Anorexia treatment landscape remains underserved, with management relying primarily on symptomatic treatment, nutritional support, and supportive care. Artelo Biosciences is a leading company in the emerging treatment landscape, with ART27.13 being investigated for cancer-related anorexia.

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Key Factors Driving the Cancer Anorexia Market

Increasing Burden of Advanced Cancer: Cancer Anorexia is frequently observed in patients with advanced malignancies and can contribute to reduced food intake, weight loss, and deterioration in nutritional status. The increasing focus on managing cancer-related symptoms and improving patients' quality of life is supporting the need for effective interventions.

Shift Toward Mechanism-Based Therapies: Research is increasingly exploring therapies that target the biological mechanisms underlying appetite loss, metabolic dysfunction, and cancer-associated wasting. These approaches aim to address underlying disease processes rather than relying exclusively on symptomatic management.

Growing Focus on Supportive and Palliative Care: Cancer care increasingly incorporates symptom management, nutritional support, and strategies to maintain functional status alongside anticancer treatment. Greater recognition of the effects of anorexia and cachexia on quality of life and treatment tolerance is highlighting the need for improved therapeutic options.

Cancer Anorexia Competitive Landscape

The Cancer Anorexia pipeline remains limited, with Artelo Biosciences identified by DelveInsight as a key company developing an investigational therapy for this condition.

ART27.13, an investigational, orally administered synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist, is being studied for cancer-related anorexia and its potential to improve appetite, body weight, and energy balance.

The treatment landscape also includes supportive interventions and symptom-directed approaches, such as nutritional counseling, appetite stimulants, and corticosteroids in selected circumstances. However, the absence of broadly approved, disease-specific treatments highlights substantial unmet medical needs and opportunities for further therapeutic development.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Cancer Anorexia market @ Cancer Anorexia Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Cancer Anorexia Market

The publicly accessible DelveInsight market report does not provide sufficient detail to verify specific recent development announcements with dates for Cancer Anorexia. The emerging landscape continues to focus on the clinical development of ART27.13 and the exploration of treatments targeting appetite regulation and metabolic dysfunction.

What is Cancer Anorexia?

Cancer Anorexia is a condition characterized by the loss or reduction of appetite in patients with cancer, particularly those with advanced-stage disease. It may occur alongside cancer cachexia, a complex syndrome involving involuntary weight loss, muscle wasting, and metabolic abnormalities. The condition can impair nutritional status, reduce physical functioning, affect quality of life, and compromise patients' ability to tolerate cancer treatment. Management generally involves nutritional support, symptom control, and selected pharmacological interventions. However, substantial unmet medical needs remain, creating opportunities for the development of targeted therapies.

Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology Segmentation

The Cancer Anorexia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Cancer Anorexia patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Cancer Anorexia market report evaluates epidemiological trends over the study period 2022–2036 across the seven major markets (7MM), segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Selected Cancer Indications

Total Incident Cases of Cancer Anorexia Treated Cases of Cancer Anorexia

Scope of the Cancer Anorexia Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current treatment approaches and emerging Cancer Anorexia therapies.

Cancer Anorexia Market Dynamics: Historical and forecasted market size, treatment trends, therapy uptake, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Artelo Biosciences and other relevant companies developing therapies for cancer-related anorexia.

Key Therapies: ART27.13 and other investigational candidates relevant to the emerging treatment landscape.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Assessment of the clinical pipeline, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape. Unmet Needs and Market Assessment: Evaluation of patient burden, treatment challenges, market drivers, market barriers, pricing, reimbursement, and future growth opportunities.

To know more about Cancer Anorexia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Cancer Anorexia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Cancer Anorexia Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Cancer Anorexia

SWOT Analysis of Cancer Anorexia

Cancer Anorexia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Cancer Anorexia Market Overview at a Glance

Cancer Anorexia Background and Overview

Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Cancer Anorexia

Cancer Anorexia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Cancer Anorexia Unmet Needs

Cancer Anorexia Emerging Therapies

Cancer Anorexia Market Outlook

Country-Wise Cancer Anorexia Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Cancer Anorexia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Cancer Anorexia Market Drivers

Cancer Anorexia Market Barriers

Cancer Anorexia Appendix

Cancer Anorexia Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.