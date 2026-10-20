Easyagentidx Launches IDX Platform With Developer API And AI Connections For Real Estate Websites

MENAFN - GetNews)"EasyAgentIDX provides customizable MLS property search and listing displays for any real estate websites."EasyAgentIDX introduces customizable MLS search, developer tools, AI connections and seller lead features for agents, brokerages and agencies using existing websites.

SAN DIEGO, California - October 20, 2026 - EasyAgentIDX has announced the launch of its Internet Data Exchange (IDX) platform, bringing customizable Multiple Listing Service (MLS) property search, lead generation, developer tools and AI connections to any real estate website that supports the required embeds.

Founded by real estate technology entrepreneur Chris Robinson, EasyAgentIDX serves agents, teams, brokerages, agencies and developers. Customers can add property search widgets to supported websites, build custom applications through a developer API and connect approved account information to compatible AI assistants.

Property Search for Existing Websites

EasyAgentIDX supports any website that allows the required embeds. Examples include WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, Webflow, Framer and custom websites. Customers configure widgets in a central dashboard and place them on their websites using JavaScript snippets.

Available widgets include property search, listing grids and carousels, interactive maps, listing details, agent and office listings, community displays and affordability calculators. Customers can configure listing criteria and adjust widget appearance to fit their websites.

“The IDX should adapt to the website, not dictate how the website has to be built,” said Chris Robinson, founder of EasyAgentIDX.

Developer Tools and AI Connections

The EasyAgentIDX Developer Platform provides API access to approved MLS data and platform resources for custom websites, applications and internal tools. API access begins with the Pro plan. A downloadable Next website starter includes server-rendered property search and listing pages, inquiry capture, responsive layouts and MLS attribution components.

Pro, Brokerage and Enterprise plans, including eligible agency-managed client subscriptions, also include connections through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). These connections allow customers to access approved account information through compatible AI clients, including ChatGPT and Claude, subject to client subscription and workspace requirements.

The MCP connection is read-only and follows website, MLS approval and role permissions. Customers can review listings, leads, saved activity and website engagement, then use that context to prepare for client conversations and draft follow-up messages.

EasyAgentIDX also integrates with ChatSpark, a separate conversational AI product founded by Robinson. When configured, the integration allows website visitors to describe a desired home, refine property searches through conversation and ask questions about individual listings. ChatSpark requires its own subscription.

Brokerage and Seller Lead Tools

The Brokerage offering supports multiple approved websites, team access, lead assignment and routing, and team analytics.

Pro and higher plans also support Follow Up Boss, Zapier, webhooks and Google Analytics 4.

EasyAgentIDX's Automated Home Valuations product allows homeowners to request an estimated property value through a real estate professional's website. The experience captures contact information before displaying the estimate and provides a downloadable report. Home Valuations is available as a standalone subscription or an IDX add-on.

Agency Partner Program Supports Recurring Revenue

The restructured Agency Partner program gives approved agencies a way to build recurring revenue by purchasing eligible client subscriptions at wholesale rates, setting their own resale prices and retaining the difference each billing period. Agencies bill their clients directly and manage separate client workspaces, subscriptions and websites through a central account.

The application-based program has no monthly agency membership fee. Existing white-label tools are included for approved partners, supporting agency branding, client portal domains and supported email settings. Agencies handle website implementation, client billing and first-line support, while EasyAgentIDX provides the platform, MLS provisioning workflow and platform support.

Agencies can offer Starter, Pro or Brokerage client plans with optional Home Valuations. Developer API and AI connection access follow each client's purchased plan and applicable MLS approvals.

HomeThread: Connecting Website Discovery With the Agent-Buyer Relationship

Alongside the platform launch, EasyAgentIDX is previewing HomeThread, an upcoming private mobile app designed to connect website property discovery with ongoing collaboration between agents and their buyers.

Coming to iOS and Android, HomeThread will give agents, brokers and invited buyers a shared home-search experience under the business's branding. Buyers and agents will be able to collect homes, compare options, share property feedback and keep conversations alongside the listings being discussed. Buyers can also request preferred showing times, with agents reviewing availability and confirming appointments.

HomeThread's Concierge assistant is designed to help agents understand buyer preferences, summarize feedback, identify relevant homes and prepare follow-up drafts. Activity-based suggestions will help agents recognize an emerging shortlist, a quiet search or a conversation that needs attention. Concierge conversations remain private to the assigned agent.

Together, these capabilities are designed to connect the real estate website, mobile home search and agent workflow-giving professionals continuity from a buyer's initial discovery through an active client relationship.

HomeThread will be included with Pro, Brokerage and Enterprise, including eligible agency-managed client subscriptions, when it launches, using existing EasyAgentIDX accounts and approved MLS connections.

Availability

EasyAgentIDX offers Starter, Pro, Brokerage and Enterprise plans, alongside its application-based Agency Partner program. IDX subscriptions begin at $79 per month, with one MLS board included and a $99 setup fee per board. Pro begins at $129 per month, and Home Valuations subscriptions begin at $29 per month.

MLS access requires applicable board approval and website authorization. Additional boards, domains and services may carry separate charges.

More information is available at easyagentidx.

About EasyAgentIDX

Founded in 2026, EasyAgentIDX is a real estate technology platform from Contempo Creative Inc.. It provides customizable MLS property search, lead generation, developer tools and AI connections for agents, teams, brokerages, agencies and developers. Its mission is to help real estate businesses connect property discovery and client workflows with the websites and brands they own.