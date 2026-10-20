Israeli Forces Detain 22 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank Raids

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 20 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces launched raids across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, detaining 22 Palestinians, searching homes, and subjecting residents to hours of field interrogations.

The sweep coincided with a surge in Israeli settler violence targeting Palestinian farmers and property during the annual olive harvest.

Despite prior coordination, Israeli troops blocked farmers in Ya'bad, near Jenin, from accessing their groves, briefly detaining several before forcing them to leave.

In Nablus, settlers cut power to a Palestinian home in Beita for the third consecutive day.

In the northern Jordan Valley, relentless settler harassment forced 20 Bedouin families from the Ras Al-Ahmar community to relocate, leaving 27 remaining families under threat of forced displacement, according to the Al-Bidar Human Rights Organization.

In Ramallah, settlers set fire to vehicle tires at the main entrance of Burqa village, damaging the local welcome monument.

In Salfit, settlers vandalized agricultural property in Marda village as farmers worked their land.

In Silwan, East Jerusalem, settlers installed an iron gate under Israeli police protection to seal off the Wadi Al-Rababa neighborhood, blocking service vehicles from entering.

//Petra// HA