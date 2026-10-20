Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Drone Hits Energy Facility In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District

Drone Hits Energy Facility In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District


Date: 2026-10-20 12:37:19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone hit an energy facility in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Emergency services are heading to the site, he added.

Earlier that evening, the Ukrainian Air Force warned on Telegram that a Russian jet-powered drone was flying past Dymer toward Kyiv.

Read also: Russians strike Strazhesko Institute of Cardio logy in Kyiv

As reported, debris from a Russian drone fell on the grounds of a market in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district.

Photo: Unsplash

MENAFN20102026000193011044ID1111838841


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search