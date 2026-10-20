Drone Hits Energy Facility In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
Emergency services are heading to the site, he added.
Earlier that evening, the Ukrainian Air Force warned on Telegram that a Russian jet-powered drone was flying past Dymer toward Kyiv.Read also: Russians strike Strazhesko Institute of Cardio logy in Kyiv
As reported, debris from a Russian drone fell on the grounds of a market in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district.
Photo: Unsplash
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