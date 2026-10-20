Russian Attacks Leave One Dead, 12 Injured In Kyiv Since Midnight
Six of the injured were hospitalized. One is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition.
All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
Police are documenting the aftermath of Russian attacks in five districts of the capital.
Russian forces continue to attack Kyiv with jet-powered drones, as previously reported.Read also: Power outages reported in 12 regions following Russian attacks
On the evening of October 20, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a Russian strike on an energy facilit in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.
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