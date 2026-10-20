Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Attacks Leave One Dead, 12 Injured In Kyiv Since Midnight

Russian Attacks Leave One Dead, 12 Injured In Kyiv Since Midnight


Date: 2026-10-20 12:37:19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Health Department reported this on Facebook as of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, citing department director Tetiana Mostepan, Ukrinform reports.

Six of the injured were hospitalized. One is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition.

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Police are documenting the aftermath of Russian attacks in five districts of the capital.

Russian forces continue to attack Kyiv with jet-powered drones, as previously reported.

Read also: Power outages reported in 12 regions following Russian attacks

On the evening of October 20, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a Russian strike on an energy facilit in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.

MENAFN20102026000193011044ID1111838840


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search