Russian Attacks Leave One Dead, 12 Injured In Kyiv Since Midnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Health Department reported this on Facebook as of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, citing department director Tetiana Mostepan, Ukrinform reports.

Six of the injured were hospitalized. One is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition.

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Police are documenting the aftermath of Russian attacks in five districts of the capital.

Russian forces continue to attack Kyiv with jet-powered drones, as previously reported.

Powerreported in 12 regions following Russian attacks

On the evening of October 20, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a Russian strike on an energy facilit in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.