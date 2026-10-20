Trump Administration Nearly Approved Strike On Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Trump administration reportedly came "very close" to authorizing a strike on Iran on at least one occasion, The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed he held talks with United States President Donald Trump over the weekend, focusing on the "importance of eliminating the Iranian regime."

Meanwhile, a report indicated that both Washington and Tehran had reacted positively to a mediation proposal put forward by Qatar and Pakistan, which reportedly takes into account the demands of both sides, including the release of frozen Tehran assets, as well as approval for the International Atomic Energy Agency's visits to Iranian nuclear sites.