MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Timbercreek Resource Fund Announces Launch of Private Placement Offering

October 20, 2026 10:48 AM EDT | Source: TC Alternatives Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - TC Alternatives, the alternatives platform of Timbercreek Capital Inc.("Timbercreek Capital"), is pleased to announce the launch of the Timbercreek Resource Fund (the "Fund"), an open-ended investment trust, managed by Timbercreek Investment Management Services Inc. ("Timbercreek" or the "Manager"), established to provide investors with actively managed exposure to investment opportunities across the global natural resources sector, including mining, metals and energy.

The Fund seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted absolute returns through a high-conviction investment strategy focused on publicly traded securities, special situations and select private investments. The Fund will invest through Timbercreek Resource Fund LP, a partnership whose general partner is an affiliate of the Manager, which will pursue opportunities across the capital structure of resource companies, including common equities, preferred shares, convertible securities and debt instruments.

The Fund's investment strategy will emphasize fundamental security selection, asset value and identifiable company-specific catalysts, seeking to capitalize on opportunities where value creation is not solely dependent on favourable commodity prices or broader market movements. The portfolio is expected to comprise approximately 80% to 100% publicly traded securities and up to 20% private investments.

The Fund will be managed by Timbercreek, with Adrian Morante serving as Portfolio Manager. The Fund's Investment Committee comprises Mark Wellings (Chair), Adrian Morante, and Fraser McEwen, bringing together experience across natural resources investing, investment banking and alternative asset management.

The Fund intends to complete a private placement offering of Series A, Series AF, Series F and Series FF trust units (collectively, the "Offered Units") at an initial subscription price of C$10.00 per Offered Unit (the "Offering"). The Offering will be subject to a minimum aggregate subscription of C$20 million, with no maximum offering size.

The Fund has engaged Raymond James Ltd. ("RJ") as sole bookrunner and co-lead agent, Canaccord Genuity Corp., as co-lead agent (together with RJ, the "Lead Agents") together with a syndicate of agents, including National Bank Financial Inc., CI Investment Services Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, iA Private Wealth Management, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., and Designed Wealth Management (collectively, the "Agents"), to offer the Offered Units for sale on a best-efforts private placement basis to eligible accredited investors in each of the provinces (other than Newfoundland and Labrador) and territories of Canada. The Offered Units will not be offered in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

The minimum initial subscription for the Offered Units will be C$25,000, subject to the Manager's discretion. The Fund will also offer certain additional series of trust units directly through the Manager, which additional trust units do not form part of the Offering or minimum aggregate subscription.

Investors participating in the Offering may be eligible for Series AF and Series FF trust units (collectively, the "Founder Series Units"), which benefit from a reduced annual management fee of 0.75% for the first 18 months following the initial closing, compared with the standard annual management fee of 1.50%. Founder Series Units will be available to eligible investors subscribing before the earlier of aggregate subscriptions for Founder Series Units placed by the Agents and accepted by the Fund reaching C$50 million and the end of such 18-month period.

Subject to the Fund qualifying as a mutual fund trust under the Income Tax Act (Canada), trust units of the Fund are expected to be eligible investments for registered accounts, including RRSPs, RRIFs, TFSAs and FHSAs.

The initial closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 30, 2026, or such other date as the Manager and the Agents may determine, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of the minimum aggregate subscription.

About Timbercreek Capital Inc.

Founded in 2000, Timbercreek Capital is a Canadian alternative asset manager with approximately C$4.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026. With more than 60 investment professionals across seven global offices, Timbercreek Capital has deployed more than C$30 billion of capital over its history through a range of public and private investment vehicles and institutional partnerships.

Through its TC Alternatives platform, Timbercreek Capital seeks to provide investors with access to differentiated investment strategies across alternative asset classes, leveraging its established investment management infrastructure, capital markets relationships and institutional investment expertise.

Timbercreek Investment Management Services Inc., an affiliate of Timbercreek Capital, is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec, as a portfolio manager in Ontario, and as an exempt market dealer in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the proposed Offering, anticipated closing date, investment objectives and strategies, expected portfolio composition and returns, registered account eligibility and future operations and performance of the Fund and its assets and investments.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed on the terms described (or at all), that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives, expected returns or that anticipated investment opportunities will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Manager undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Important Information

The Offered Units will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions and only to eligible accredited investors in permitted jurisdictions. The Offered Units have not been, and will not be, qualified for distribution by prospectus, and no securities regulatory authority has reviewed or passed upon their merits. The Offered Units have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and will not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons.

The Fund is not a reporting issuer or a public investment fund under Canadian securities laws. The Offered Units will not be listed on any securities exchange and will be subject to restrictions on transfer and resale. An investment in the Fund involves significant risks, including the possible loss of the entire investment, and is intended for investors with a long-term investment horizon. Redemptions are subject to applicable notice requirements, timing restrictions, discounts, costs and potential suspension.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Prospective investors should review the Fund's confidential offering memorandum and consult their professional advisers before making an investment decision.

For Further Information

TC Alternatives / Timbercreek Capital Inc. / Timbercreek Investment Management Services Inc.

Fraser McEwen

President, TC Alternatives Inc.









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TC Alternatives Inc.