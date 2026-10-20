MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Voghion Enhances Shopping Information Display to Help Shoppers Make More Informed Purchase Decisions New update is designed to help shoppers review essential product and purchase details more easily, compare available options and make more informed order decisions.

October 20, 2026 11:40 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Voghion, the London-based online marketplace, has updated how key shopping information is presented across its product pages, making product details, displayed pricing and promotions, shipping information, estimated delivery windows and applicable return information easier to find before payment.







Voghion Enhances Shopping Information Display to Help Shoppers Make More Informed Purchase Decisions

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Clearer Pricing, Delivery and Purchase Information Before Checkout

A key part of the update is making pricing and purchase information easier to access directly on product pages, helping shoppers better understand their options before checkout.

Applicable coupons and promotional offers are displayed beneath the listed price, allowing shoppers to identify available discounts. Product pages also show shipping information, including applicable free-shipping conditions and estimated delivery windows, alongside return information and available payment methods.

For wholesale products, product pages also clearly display tiered pricing by order quantity, allowing buyers to compare unit prices at different order volumes and understand how pricing varies with the quantity purchased. Together, these details help shoppers evaluate their options and make more informed purchasing decisions before payment.

More Complete Product Details at the Point of Decision

Voghion has also expanded the range of attributes displayed in the "Item specifics" section, providing shoppers with more comprehensive product specifications before purchase. Depending on the product category, listings can include key specifications such as dimensions, materials, available sizes and colours, size and fit guidance, compatibility details, usage and care instructions.

The platform is also encouraging sellers to provide clearer, more comprehensive product imagery that complements written descriptions and specifications. This includes images from multiple angles, close-up views of materials and product features, size and scale references, colour representations, and photos showing products in real-life settings. Together with more complete specifications, these visual details help shoppers better assess a product's appearance, dimensions, features and suitability before placing an order.

Greater Transparency Across the Purchase Journey

The upgraded display is intended to keep essential information consistent across the shopping journey - from product pages and shopping carts to checkout and order details. Shoppers will be able to see clearer signals around item availability, shipping arrangements and after-sales options before committing to a purchase.

Voghion also displays the seller's country, giving shoppers clearer context about where an item is being shipped from and helping them better understand potential delivery timelines, customs procedures and cross-border shipping arrangements. This added transparency supports more informed purchasing decisions.

The initiative also reinforces Voghion's broader focus on making cross-border shopping simpler and more trustworthy. The platform already provides shipment tracking across key delivery stages, including warehouse processing, international transportation, customs clearance and last-mile delivery, alongside a 30-day return or refund request window for eligible items after delivery.

Supporting Better Decisions for Shoppers and Sellers

The upgrade benefits both sides of the marketplace. For consumers, it makes it easier to compare products, understand total costs and choose delivery options with greater confidence. For sellers, it encourages more accurate, complete and well-structured product information, helping quality listings stand out and supporting a fairer, more transparent marketplace environment.

Continued Investment in a Trustworthy Shopping Experience

The information-display upgrade builds on Voghion's ongoing investment in fulfilment, logistics coordination, delivery visibility and customer support. As the platform continues to expand across Europe and international markets, it will keep refining how product, shipping and service information is presented to meet the needs of a diverse global customer base.

About Voghion

Founded in 2021, Voghion is a London-based online marketplace serving customers across the UK, Europe, and over 40 countries worldwide. Backed by a global supply chain, it offers a wide range of quality products across fashion, home, beauty, electronics, lifestyle, and specialty categories.

Contact Info:

Name: Sheryl Lee

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Organization: Voghion

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Source: Plentisoft