MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Safety Training Seminars Opens New CPR Certification Training School in Carmel and Monterey, CA Safety Training Seminars' new location will provide convenient and affordable live training services for students, businesses, and healthcare professionals.

October 20, 2026 12:15 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Carmel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Safety Training Seminars, a leading provider of American Heart Association (AHA) certification courses since 1989, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest CPR certification training school at 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd, Carmel, CA 93923. The new location provides affordable, convenient, and professional lifesaving training for healthcare professionals, businesses, students, and residents throughout Monterey County.







Safety Training Seminars Opens New CPR Certification Training School in Carmel and Monterey, CA

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The Carmel training center offers a comprehensive selection of American Heart Association BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First-Aid certification courses. Programs are designed for nurses, physicians, dentists, EMTs, paramedics, teachers, childcare providers, caregivers, and individuals seeking lifesaving skills.

Safety Training Seminars proudly serves Carmel, Monterey, Seaside, Salinas, Pacific Grove, Marina, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, and surrounding Monterey County communities. The new training school makes obtaining CPR certification easier and more convenient for local residents and healthcare professionals.

One of the company's greatest advantages is its commitment to low prices, frequent classes, and flexible scheduling. Courses are offered throughout the week, including convenient weekday and weekend options. Students can complete their training efficiently and receive their official American Heart Association certification eCard on the same day they successfully complete their course requirements.

"Our goal is to make lifesaving training affordable and accessible to everyone in Monterey County," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "We are excited to open our new Carmel location and provide healthcare professionals, teachers, childcare workers, and local residents with convenient certification courses, competitive prices, and same-day certification cards. Everyone should have the opportunity to learn skills that can save a life."

Founded in 1989, Safety Training Seminars has built a reputation for providing reliable, high-quality CPR and emergency cardiovascular care training throughout California. The company continues expanding its network of training locations to better serve communities statewide.

Students interested in enrolling in BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, or First-Aid certification courses at the new Carmel location can view upcoming classes, compare course options, and register online.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars use the contact details below:

Contact Info:

Name: Danielle Bell

Email: ...

Organization: Safety Training Seminars

Address: 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd, Carmel, CA 93923

Phone: (831) 306-3940

Website:

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Source: Plentisoft