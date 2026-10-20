Oncolytics Biotech Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:49 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced the Company is presenting a trial-in-progress abstract and e-poster discussing the REO 033 study at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2026. REO 033 is a randomized study evaluating pelareorep in combination with folinic acid, fluorouracil, and irinotecan and bevacizumab versus standard-of-care FOLFIRI and bevacizumab as second-line treatment for RAS-mutant, microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer patients (link to study on ClinicalTrials). The study is designed to validate the encouraging efficacy signals observed in REO 022 while generating the controlled clinical data necessary to support future regulatory interactions and potential registration. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.02 at $0.51.
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