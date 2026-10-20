Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:58 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Announces it has entered into a non-binding term sheet with an arm's length investor, HOB Energy FZCO, in respect of a strategic non-brokered private placement of 90,733,960 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $27,220,188. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading off one cent at $0.34.
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