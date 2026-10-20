Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd


Date: 2026-10-20 12:34:44

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:58 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Announces it has entered into a non-binding term sheet with an arm's length investor, HOB Energy FZCO, in respect of a strategic non-brokered private placement of 90,733,960 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $27,220,188. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading off one cent at $0.34.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN20102026000212011056ID1111838814


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search