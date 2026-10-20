Spartan Delta, Ovintiv, Algoma Central At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Algoma Central Corporation (T)Hit a new 52-Week High of $31.29. Algoma Central is to Release its Q3 Results on November 6.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 71 cents. In late September, Arrow CEO Marshall Abbott talked with Proactive at the One2One Investor Forum about the company's oil production growth, drilling programme, exploration opportunities in Colombia and its plans to pursue acquisitions in both Colombia and Canada.
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.32. Earlier this month, Pacific Booker announced that the Company intends to upsize its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing, the terms of which were announced on October 5.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.50. This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Energy Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.25. Cardinal confirmed last week that its October dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on November 16, to shareholders of record on October 30.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $75.71. Canadian Natural Resources is back in focus after its latest earnings release topped consensus estimates on both EPS and revenue, a run of positive surprises that has aligned with stronger investor interest in the stock.
Docebo Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $41.28. Last week, Docebo announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results on Friday, November 6.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.96. E-L Financial has delivered a powerful long haul for shareholders, and that kind of run naturally raises a question about whether the current share price lines up with what its earnings can support.
Headwater Exploration Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.68. Tamarack Valley Energy agreed in September to acquire Headwater in an all-share deal valued at about CA$3.2b, which puts the spotlight on what this merger could mean for existing investors.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $187.08. No news stories available today.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.53. Kelt drew fresh attention after a 3.85% gain on October 5, with investors reacting to successful drilling, stronger realized pricing, and added processing capacity.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $194.38. Kinaxis will Host a Q3 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on November 5.
North West Company (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $56.80. No news stories available today.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $97.32. Ovintiv is to host its Q3 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 4.
Spartan Delta Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.17. Spartan Delta moved into focus after a 6.31% share price gain on October 5, following fresh quarterly results, higher full year guidance and an operations update.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 71 cents. In late September, Arrow CEO Marshall Abbott talked with Proactive at the One2One Investor Forum about the company's oil production growth, drilling programme, exploration opportunities in Colombia and its plans to pursue acquisitions in both Colombia and Canada.
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.32. Earlier this month, Pacific Booker announced that the Company intends to upsize its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing, the terms of which were announced on October 5.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.50. This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Energy Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.25. Cardinal confirmed last week that its October dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on November 16, to shareholders of record on October 30.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $75.71. Canadian Natural Resources is back in focus after its latest earnings release topped consensus estimates on both EPS and revenue, a run of positive surprises that has aligned with stronger investor interest in the stock.
Docebo Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $41.28. Last week, Docebo announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results on Friday, November 6.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.96. E-L Financial has delivered a powerful long haul for shareholders, and that kind of run naturally raises a question about whether the current share price lines up with what its earnings can support.
Headwater Exploration Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.68. Tamarack Valley Energy agreed in September to acquire Headwater in an all-share deal valued at about CA$3.2b, which puts the spotlight on what this merger could mean for existing investors.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $187.08. No news stories available today.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.53. Kelt drew fresh attention after a 3.85% gain on October 5, with investors reacting to successful drilling, stronger realized pricing, and added processing capacity.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $194.38. Kinaxis will Host a Q3 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on November 5.
North West Company (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $56.80. No news stories available today.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $97.32. Ovintiv is to host its Q3 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 4.
Spartan Delta Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.17. Spartan Delta moved into focus after a 6.31% share price gain on October 5, following fresh quarterly results, higher full year guidance and an operations update.
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