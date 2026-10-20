Ruder Finn Atteline Wins Mercedes-Benz Brief Across 106 Markets
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East has appointed Ruder Finn Atteline as its communications partner across 106 markets following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
The agency, which is Ruder Finn's MENA operation, will manage the account from its UAE hub, leading integrated communications, brand partnerships and regional activations in support of the carmaker's global communications strategy.
The partnership will also draw on the group's RF Tech Lab for audience intelligence, including insights into how consumers discover and engage with Mercedes-Benz through search and AI-enabled platforms.
Sophie Simpson, managing director of Ruder Finn Atteline, said:“Mercedes-Benz is a brand we have long admired, not only for its craftsmanship and innovation, but for the clarity of its vision and the role it continues to play in shaping the future of mobility.”
She added:“Great brands are not simply translated from market to market; they are retold with meaning, context and care. That is the craft we are bringing to this partnership, combining strategic discipline, regional understanding and data-led insight to help Mercedes-Benz continue building powerful connections with audiences across its markets.”
Bonnie Al-Fakhri, head of marketing and communications at Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said the company needed a communications partner able to connect with audiences across its expanding international remit.
She said:“We look forward to collaborating with Ruder Finn Atteline to deliver impactful storytelling that supports our business objectives and further strengthens engagement and brand positioning across our regions.”
Atteline was founded by Simpson in 2016 and acquired by Ruder Finn in 2024, marking the independent communications group's first acquisition in the Middle East. The agency adopted the Ruder Finn Atteline name in 2025 and now has dual headquarters in Dubai and Riyadh. Its offering spans consumer and corporate communications, reputation management, content and digital services.
The agency, which is Ruder Finn's MENA operation, will manage the account from its UAE hub, leading integrated communications, brand partnerships and regional activations in support of the carmaker's global communications strategy.
The partnership will also draw on the group's RF Tech Lab for audience intelligence, including insights into how consumers discover and engage with Mercedes-Benz through search and AI-enabled platforms.
Sophie Simpson, managing director of Ruder Finn Atteline, said:“Mercedes-Benz is a brand we have long admired, not only for its craftsmanship and innovation, but for the clarity of its vision and the role it continues to play in shaping the future of mobility.”
She added:“Great brands are not simply translated from market to market; they are retold with meaning, context and care. That is the craft we are bringing to this partnership, combining strategic discipline, regional understanding and data-led insight to help Mercedes-Benz continue building powerful connections with audiences across its markets.”
Bonnie Al-Fakhri, head of marketing and communications at Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said the company needed a communications partner able to connect with audiences across its expanding international remit.
She said:“We look forward to collaborating with Ruder Finn Atteline to deliver impactful storytelling that supports our business objectives and further strengthens engagement and brand positioning across our regions.”
Atteline was founded by Simpson in 2016 and acquired by Ruder Finn in 2024, marking the independent communications group's first acquisition in the Middle East. The agency adopted the Ruder Finn Atteline name in 2025 and now has dual headquarters in Dubai and Riyadh. Its offering spans consumer and corporate communications, reputation management, content and digital services.
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