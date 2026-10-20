The Romans Hires Burson's Sam Buckett To Lead MENA Sports & Entertainment Offering
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - The Romans has appointed former Burson sports lead Sam Buckett as managing director of a new sports and entertainment division in MENA.
Buckett (pictured, right) joins from Burson in Saudi Arabia, where he headed its sports and entertainment offering. His regional experience includes two years in the Kingdom and working in Qatar on the FIFA World Cup.
He will be responsible for building the division's regional client portfolio, developing partnerships and expanding the agency's work across sports, entertainment, talent and fan engagement.
MENA becomes the agency's second market after the UK to establish a dedicated sports and entertainment offering. Services will include PR and influencer campaigns, partnership and sponsorship strategy and activation, content creation and reputation management.
The division will build on existing regional relationships, including Ethara, the business behind the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and support the agency's global client portfolio.
The Romans' international sports and entertainment experience includes work for WWE, UFC, Formula E, Formula 1, Oakley and Puma.
Buckett said:“There are few things in life people care more about than their sports and entertainment passions. But too often fans are taken for granted. Treated as a captive audience, resulting in boring, lazy PR. We are going to change that.”
He added:“Nowhere else on the planet is investing in sport and entertainment on the scale of this region, both as a host of major events, but also as a creator and exporter of IPs, rights, brands and communities.”
Joe Lipscombe, partner at The Romans MENA (pictured, left), said the launch would address demand for more creative approaches to engaging fans.
“Sports & Entertainment is in our DNA and we've been waiting for the right moment to bring our unique offering here to the region. This is one of the most passionate fan cultures in the world, but they're bored of logo wallpaper, kit collaborations, and the same three footballers being recruited for every campaign. They deserve better. That's our goal.”
Buckett will work with the agency's global sports and entertainment offering, led by executive director Chris Allen.
The launch follows other senior appointments in The Romans' regional business this year, including Sophia Boudjemaa as MENA managing director and former Edelman director Lauren Sanders as head of client services. In May, the agency reported that its regional team had grown from one to 24 people in 18 months.
Its regional client roster includes Porsche, Binance, Ethara, WaterWipes, Costa Coffee and SharkNinja.
Buckett (pictured, right) joins from Burson in Saudi Arabia, where he headed its sports and entertainment offering. His regional experience includes two years in the Kingdom and working in Qatar on the FIFA World Cup.
He will be responsible for building the division's regional client portfolio, developing partnerships and expanding the agency's work across sports, entertainment, talent and fan engagement.
MENA becomes the agency's second market after the UK to establish a dedicated sports and entertainment offering. Services will include PR and influencer campaigns, partnership and sponsorship strategy and activation, content creation and reputation management.
The division will build on existing regional relationships, including Ethara, the business behind the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and support the agency's global client portfolio.
The Romans' international sports and entertainment experience includes work for WWE, UFC, Formula E, Formula 1, Oakley and Puma.
Buckett said:“There are few things in life people care more about than their sports and entertainment passions. But too often fans are taken for granted. Treated as a captive audience, resulting in boring, lazy PR. We are going to change that.”
He added:“Nowhere else on the planet is investing in sport and entertainment on the scale of this region, both as a host of major events, but also as a creator and exporter of IPs, rights, brands and communities.”
Joe Lipscombe, partner at The Romans MENA (pictured, left), said the launch would address demand for more creative approaches to engaging fans.
“Sports & Entertainment is in our DNA and we've been waiting for the right moment to bring our unique offering here to the region. This is one of the most passionate fan cultures in the world, but they're bored of logo wallpaper, kit collaborations, and the same three footballers being recruited for every campaign. They deserve better. That's our goal.”
Buckett will work with the agency's global sports and entertainment offering, led by executive director Chris Allen.
The launch follows other senior appointments in The Romans' regional business this year, including Sophia Boudjemaa as MENA managing director and former Edelman director Lauren Sanders as head of client services. In May, the agency reported that its regional team had grown from one to 24 people in 18 months.
Its regional client roster includes Porsche, Binance, Ethara, WaterWipes, Costa Coffee and SharkNinja.
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