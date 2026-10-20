Operational Resilience In Evolving Global Markets

MENAFN - Pressat) The global financial landscape is constantly evolving, requiring institutions across the sector to continuously adapt their systems to new international standards. Navigating these changes effectively requires clear oversight and proactive management to protect investor interests.

AIX Investment Group's foundation is built on a diversified range of distinct investment products. Over our decade-plus history of operating internationally, this structure has provided stability across our offerings. With the exception of one product, our portfolio continues to operate as planned, with payments made on schedule.

As felt across the broader financial sector, recent geopolitical developments have created operational challenges for this one specific product. We fully recognise the concern this causes for the investors involved, and resolving it is our highest priority.

We are working alongside specialised legal advisers and industry consultants on a resolution that protects the interests of affected investors, and we will keep them informed directly as this work progresses. Our aim is a fair, orderly and transparent outcome, with all affected investors treated equally.

The spread of false and misleading information creates an unnecessary obstacle to our recovery and resolution efforts. We encourage all stakeholders to verify any information they receive against our official communications and to contact our dedicated team directly with any questions.

AIX Investment Group remains committed to strong governance and transparency. All official updates will be published exclusively through our official channels. We thank our investors and partners for their patience, understanding and continued trust.