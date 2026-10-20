'Purpose Of Power Is To Serve': PM Modi Invokes 'Ram Rajya' As Good Governance Model At Delhi Dussehra Celebrations

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked the ideals of Lord Ram to outline a model of governance centred on justice, equality and public service, describing 'Ram Rajya' as a system in which every citizen receives equal treatment and the welfare of the poor remains a priority, ANI reported.

Addressing Vijayadashami celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, New Delhi, PM Modi said Dussehra symbolises the triumph of truth over falsehood and the defeat of tyranny.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the traditions associated with Lord Ram, including Ramleelas staged across the country, continue to shape India's cultural identity.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1What did PM Modi say 'Ram Rajya' means as a model of governance?⌵

He described it as a system without discrimination, where everyone receives justice and equal opportunities. He said it should prioritise the welfare of poor and disadvantaged people.

2Why did PM Modi say power should be used to serve citizens?⌵

He said public power should serve people rather than rule over them. He called for citizens to be at the centre of policymaking and public service to be treated as a fundamental responsibility.

3What does Dussehra symbolise, according to PM Modi?⌵

Modi said Dussehra symbolises the triumph of truth over falsehood and the defeat of tyranny. He also said Ramleela traditions help keep Lord Ram's ideals alive.

4How did PM Modi link Lord Ram's journey to Lanka with India's development?⌵

He cited the construction of the bridge to Lanka as an example of how determination and people's participation can help achieve difficult goals. He urged India to rely on its own capabilities and work collectively.

"On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. In this holy atmosphere, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on Vijayadashami. Today, every corner of India is immersed in Ram. Across the country, the staging of Ramleelas, the tradition of keeping Lord Shri Ram 's ideals alive, the proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and the belief in the eternal victory of truth over falsehood," the PM said, as quoted by the news agency.

'Ram Rajya' as a model of governance

Emphasising the relevance of Lord Ram's ideals to public administration, Modi said 'Ram Rajya' stood for a system without discrimination, where everyone receives justice and has equal opportunities.

He stressed that power should be exercised to serve citizens rather than rule over them, highlighting the need to prioritise the welfare of the poor and disadvantaged.

The Prime Minister called for a governance model that places citizens at the centre of policymaking, with public service treated as a fundamental responsibility.

PM Modi calls for self-reliance and collective effort

Drawing parallels between Lord Ram' s journey to Lanka and India's development goals, Modi urged the country to confront challenges through determination, self-reliance and collective action.

Citing the construction of the bridge to Lanka, he said the episode demonstrated how unwavering resolve and people's participation could help achieve seemingly impossible goals.

PM Modi said India must have confidence in its own resources and capabilities, adding that challenges should not deter the country from pursuing its objectives.

The Prime Minister called on political parties and national institutions to work together in the national interest.

He urged“collective action” against forces that, he said, harm the country, divide society and oppose its cultural values.

India has brought back over 650 ancient idols: PM Modi

PM Modi said more than 650 ancient idols had been brought back to India over the past 12 years, highlighting efforts to restore the country's cultural heritage and strengthen the global recognition of its cultural centres.

He said a nation's heritage played an important role in shaping its identity and self-respect.

"For centuries, our heritage was looted and taken abroad. But today, we are bringing those treasures back. Over the past 12 years, more than 650 ancient idols have been brought back to India. India is giving its cultural centres a new identity on the world stage," said PM Modi.

He added that the spirit of Vijayadashami had long been central to India's philosophical traditions.

With inputs from ANI