Azerbaijan Sees Renewable Energy, Transport As Key Areas For Hungary Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Renewable energy, transportation and transit links, as well as the development of an energy corridor through the Caspian and Black Seas to Europe are promising areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Nargiz Gurbanova, said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

She made the remark at an event marking Hungary's National Day and the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

According to her, Azerbaijan and Hungary maintain a strategic partnership based on mutual respect and trust.

Nargiz Gurbanova noted that the holding of the first session of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as the third session of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue, demonstrates the consistent nature of the political dialogue.

Gurbanova also emphasized the importance of the meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly to discuss prospects for the further development of bilateral relations. According to her, expanding economic cooperation, promoting mutual investment, and joint activities in the energy sector are among the main areas of bilateral relations.

In addition, Gurbanova noted that cooperation in the field of education helps bring the peoples of the two countries closer together:“In particular, the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, provided by the Hungarian government to Azerbaijani citizens, opens up broad opportunities for developing educational ties and student exchanges.”

“Azerbaijan and Hungary also cooperate effectively within the framework of international organizations,” she noted.

She emphasized the importance of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States for diversifying energy resources, participating in Eurasian transport and logistics chains, and expanding Europe's access to rapidly developing markets.

According to the Foreign Ministry representative, this platform is of great importance for political dialogue and coordinating positions on regional and international challenges.

“We believe that relations between the two countries, built on mutual interests and trust, will continue to develop,” Gurbanova said.