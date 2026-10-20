Lilly Endowment Awards $10 Million Capacity-Building Grant To Homes For Our Troops To Advance Mission Of Building Homes And Rebuilding Lives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taunton, MA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) a $10 million capacity-building grant to advance its mission of building specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans nationwide.

The grant will help strengthen HFOT's technology and operational infrastructure while expanding its fundraising and storytelling capabilities, positioning the organization for sustainable growth and enabling it to serve Veterans and supporters more effectively for years to come.

“We are deeply grateful to Lilly Endowment for this extraordinary investment in Homes For Our Troops,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General (USA, Ret.) Tom Landwermeyer.“Their support reflects a shared belief in the importance of ensuring our nation's severely injured post-9/11 Veterans have the opportunity to rebuild their lives and restore the freedom and independence they sacrificed so we could enjoy ours. This investment will help HFOT build on the strong foundation we have established and prepare for the future as we continue Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives for Veterans and their families nationwide.”

Homes For Our Troops is one of several organizations receiving grants from Lilly Endowment designed to help military and Veteran serving organizations across the United States strengthen their work with members of the armed services, Veterans, and their families.

“Military service members, veterans, and their families are extremely resilient, though military service and the transition to civilian life often pose significant challenges. Service members, veterans, families, and caregivers often need assistance with housing, childcare, food insecurity, mental and physical health, employment, comprehensive case management, and building communities of support,” said Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment's vice president for community development.“We are pleased to be able to help organizations that provide crucial support that promotes the resiliency of those in the military and our nation's veterans and their families.”

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, blindness, severe burns, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. For more information, visit w ww.hfotusa.org.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff, and location. In keeping with its founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education, and religion. Although the Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, it maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

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CONTACT: Renee Gugliotta, Deputy Director of Marketing Homes For Our Troops 508-967-9016...