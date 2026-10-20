ALE-8-ONE INTRODUCES FIRST-EVER CAFFEINE FREE FLAVOR: CRANBERRY ALE-8

Cranberry Ale-8

- Ellen McGeeney, CEO, Ale-8-One Bottling CompanyWINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ale-8-One rolls out its first-ever Caffeine Free flavor this fall just ahead of the busy Holiday season. The limited release Cranberry Ale-8 is set to hit shelves at the end of October, adding a true Holiday classic to the Company's expanding flavor portfolio. This brand-new addition from Kentucky's historic soda brand, is bursting with fresh cranberry flavor, a hint of cinnamon, and Ale-8's signature ginger flavor profile.Available in retailers across the Commonwealth the last week of October, the limited-edition glass 4-packs will also be sold in limited quantities at select stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee. Cranberry Ale-8 delivers pure flavor with every sip using 100% real sugar, natural colors, and no gluten, and has 120 calories per bottle. Additionally, Cranberry Ale-8 will be available for a limited time on fountain at Windy Corner in Lexington and B&N Food Market in Bagdad, and later this year, in special drinks at the Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto.“Cranberry Ale-8 was the perfect flavor to introduce as our first Caffeine Free flavor, something our fans have been asking for,” said Ellen McGeeney, CEO, Ale-8-One Bottling Company.“Traditionally, cranberry flavors are caffeine free and a great addition to holiday celebrations with family and friends.”“Cranberry Ale-8 was inspired by holiday memories with family and friends,” said Daphne Phipps, Director of Product Excellence and Innovation.“It was exciting to develop Ale-8's first Caffeine Free flavor, but we also wanted to add a slight twist on cranberry-flavored soda with that hint of cinnamon to tie well with all the cooking and baking our fans are doing this holiday season.”Cranberry Ale-8 debuts on the heels of Ale-8's 100-year birthday festivities in August where thousands came to downtown Winchester to celebrate this milestone achievement. One of the most recognizable and iconic brands in Kentucky, Ale-8-One is committed to listening to fans and delivering quality products that meet the moment.Ale-8-One or follow @ale8one on social to find a retailer near you and to stay updated on new products and the entire Ale-8-One portfolio of flavors.About Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One's proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One's secret formula. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky and surrounding states, nationwide online, at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores, and at Fresh Markets. Ale-8-One is a founding member of the Kentucky Proud Program. @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.Media Inquiries:...

Niki Dec

Harlot Inc.

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ALE-8-ONE INTRODUCES FIRST-EVER CAFFEINE FREE FLAVOR: CRANBERRY ALE-8 News Provided By Harlot, Inc. October 20, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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