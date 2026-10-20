Frank Igwealor Releases OPPORTUNISTIC, A Guide To Spotting Real Opportunities And Acting Before The Window Closes

Opportunistic

Now available in print, ebook and audiobook, OPPORTUNISTIC argues that delay is never neutral and offers a six-step method for striking while the iron is hot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney, economist and author Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor today announced the release of OPPORTUNISTIC: Spotting Fleeting Moments and Striking While the Iron Is Hot - How to Recognize Real Opportunities, Make the Right Decisions Promptly, and Act Decisively Before It's Too Late. The book launches simultaneously in paperback, ebook and audiobook editions.Most people do not fail for lack of opportunity. They fail because they see the opening, hesitate, and watch it close. OPPORTUNISTIC is built around that problem. Across 47 chapters in nine parts, Igwealor shows readers how to separate genuine openings from hype, decide while the facts are still fresh, and move before delay turns into procrastination and procrastination into confusion.The book rests on two images. The first is the blacksmith, who strikes when the metal glows at working heat - too early and the iron will not move, too late and it cracks. The second is ice cream on a summer afternoon. Iron can be reheated at a cost. Melted ice cream never returns to what it was. Between them, the two images explain why timing governs almost every decision that matters in business, investing, careers and family life."Waiting feels safe because its costs are invisible," said Igwealor. "But delay does not stop the clock. It simply hands the clock to someone else. This book is about taking the clock back."Inside the bookOpportunism in its honest senseIgwealor reclaims a word that has gained a bad reputation. In his definition, to be opportunistic is to be alert, prepared, and willing to act decisively and ethically when the moment is right. The word itself comes from the Latin image of a favorable wind carrying a ship toward harbor. The sailor cannot command the wind, but if his sails are ready, he can use it. "An opportunist in the bad sense takes advantage of people," Igwealor writes. "An opportunist in the sense of this book takes advantage of time, and gives full value."From diagnosis to methodThe book moves in a deliberate arc. Parts I and II train the eye to notice change and to test whether an apparent opening is real or a mirage dressed up with false urgency. Part III introduces the "last responsible moment," the point past which waiting stops being prudent and starts being costly. Part IV puts a price on hesitation. In one chapter, Igwealor draws on his training as a CPA to build a "shadow ledger," in which every hidden cost of delay is entered as a line item.Part V traces the chain reaction at the heart of the book. A postponed decision produces discomfort. Discomfort invites rationalization. New and conflicting data arrive, the original criteria blur, and paralysis ends up passing for "more research." Readers get practical tools to break the cycle, including if-then implementation plans and a seven-day anti-procrastination challenge.Lessons from history, business and scripturePart VI pairs those who struck in time with those who waited. The cases range from Julius Caesar at the Rubicon to the contrast between Ulysses S. Grant and George McClellan in the Civil War. There is Secretary of State William Seward's purchase of Alaska in 1867 for $7.2 million, roughly two cents an acre. There is the race between Roald Amundsen and Robert Falcon Scott to the South Pole. And there are business stories of Intel, IBM, Xerox, Kodak, Nokia, Apple, Blockbuster, Netflix, and Warren Buffett's moves in the autumn of 2008. The scriptural examples of Esther, Ruth and Nehemiah sit beside ordinary people facing ordinary decisions. The part closes honestly, with cases where speed failed and what separated promptness from recklessness.The STRIKE Decision ProtocolPart VII introduces the book's signature tool, a six-step routine for live opportunities:1.See It - name the opportunity and its window precisely.2.Test It - identify the two or three facts that would change the answer.3.Rate the Downside - ask what the worst plausible outcome would cost, and whether you can survive it.4.Instruct the Action - spell out exactly what will be done, by whom, and by when.5.Kick Off Within 48 Hours - make the first move while the iron is hot.6.Evaluate at a Set Review Point - set the date and the measure for checking whether it is working.Parts VIII and IX carry the reader from decision to action. They cover the first 24 hours after a choice, the ethical and legal guardrails no opportunity justifies crossing, and how to recover when a moment has passed. They then apply the framework to entrepreneurship, investing, careers, relationships and leadership. Eleven appendices turn the method into working tools, among them a 20-question genuine-opportunity checklist, an opportunity timing and urgency matrix, a STRIKE decision worksheet, a 48-hour action plan, and a one-page field card.A word from the authorIgwealor wrote the book out of his years as an officer and director of public and private companies in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. In that work, outcomes turned again and again on judging an opportunity quickly and deciding before the window closed."I have watched capable people lose good deals, good jobs and good years, not because they chose wrong, but because they never chose at all," Igwealor said. "Confusion is very often not a lack of facts. It is the residue of a choice you did not make. The STRIKE protocol exists so that a reader facing a live opportunity on a Tuesday morning knows exactly what to do by Thursday."He is equally clear that speed is not a license. "There are things you will not do, however hot the iron," he said. "You do not deceive a counterparty to close faster, and you do not exploit someone's distress. Being decisive and being ethical are not rivals. The book treats both as part of the same discipline."Who the book is forOPPORTUNISTIC is written for entrepreneurs weighing an expansion, an acquisition or a new market, and for investors who want to recognize value before the crowd. It also speaks to professionals facing a career move, leaders who must decide for an organization under time pressure, and anyone who has looked back on a missed chance and wondered why they waited. Every chapter closes with concrete steps readers can take that same week. The book draws on history, behavioral research, business case studies and the King James Bible, and it is written in plain language for a general audience.Three editions, one launch.Paperback: a 7×10-inch print edition of about 670 pages, with nine parts, 47 chapters, eleven appendices, a case-study index and a recommended-reading list..Ebook: a Kindle edition with the full text and all appendix tools..Audiobook: the complete book in audio, narrated by a synthetic voice, for listeners who want the method on the commute or at the gym.All three editions are available now from Amazon, ElevenReader and other retailers.About the authorFrank Ikechukwu Igwealor is an attorney, an economist, a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Management Accountant and a Certified Financial Manager. He is a licensed California attorney and has been a licensed California Real Estate Broker since 2005. He holds degrees in accounting, economics, business administration, finance, risk management and law. He has served as an officer and director of numerous public and private companies on four continents.Igwealor is a prolific author of nonfiction. His books cover investing and trading, personal finance, entrepreneurship, political economy, faith, and African and African American history. Among them are The 10X Stock Finder, 10x Compounding Blueprint, Momentum Investing Cheat-Code, Fatal Blunders, Betrayal and African Development Paradox. He lives in Los Angeles, California.Book detailsTitle:OPPORTUNISTIC: Spotting Fleeting Moments and Striking While the Iron Is HotSubtitle:How to Recognize Real Opportunities, Make the Right Decisions Promptly, and Act Decisively Before It's Too LateAuthor:Frank Ikechukwu IgwealorFormats:Paperback, ebook, audiobookISBN:979-8-951213-21-1Category:Business and personal development; decision-making

Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor

Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor, CPA, CMA, CFM, ESQ.

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Frank Igwealor Releases OPPORTUNISTIC, a Guide to Spotting Real Opportunities and Acting Before the Window Closes News Provided By Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor October 20, 2026, 16:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, U.S. Politics



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