Bengaluru Shocker: Newlywed Woman Climbs Mobile Tower Repeatedly Over Missing Husband

A 20-year-old newlywed woman reportedly climbed a mobile phone tower in Makali village near Nelamangala, Karnataka, demanding that the police trace her missing husband. The incident attracted the attention of local residents and prompted the Madanayakanahalli police to intervene. The woman, identified as Sindhu, hails from Pavagada in Tumakuru district. Her repeated attempts to climb the tower raised serious safety concerns and prompted the authorities to take further steps to ensure her well-being.

Husband Reportedly Goes Missing Days After Marriage

Sindhu married her partner, Ganesh, on October 6. However, their marriage reportedly encountered difficulties within a short period. According to reports, Ganesh left home without informing anyone, prompting Sindhu to approach the Madanayakanahalli police station and file a missing-person complaint.

The police registered the complaint and began investigating his whereabouts. Meanwhile, Sindhu reportedly became increasingly distressed over her husband's disappearance and repeatedly demanded that the authorities trace him.

Woman Climbs Mobile Phone Tower Repeatedly Over Three Days

According to reports, Sindhu initially sat in the middle of a public road and demanded that the police locate her husband, disrupting the movement of commuters and motorists. The police intervened, spoke to her and persuaded her to leave the area.

She reportedly climbed a mobile phone tower in Makali village on Monday morning and threatened to harm herself. The Madanayakanahalli police responded and managed to bring her down safely. She was subsequently sent to her mother's home in Pavagada.

However, the woman reportedly returned to Madanayakanahalli from Pavagada the following morning and climbed the same tower again, prompting another emergency response.

Police And Fire Brigade Rescue Woman

Concerned residents alerted the Madanayakanahalli police after spotting Sindhu on the tower. Women police personnel and fire brigade staff rushed to the scene and spoke to her in an effort to persuade her to come down safely.

The team eventually brought her down without further incident. Following the rescue, the police reportedly arranged for her to be taken to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru for medical evaluation and psychological support.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by the authorities in responding to repeated high-risk situations while safeguarding the well-being of those involved.