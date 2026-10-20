Azerbaijan Plays Independent Role Globally, Hungarian Envoy Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan plays an active and independent role on the international stage, contributing to the resolution of such important issues as climate change, the development of sustainable cities, and the strengthening of dialogue between cultures and civilizations, Hungary's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamás Torma, said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remark at an event marking Hungary's National Day and the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

According to him, the history of Azerbaijan, like that of Hungary, has been shaped in many ways by the ambitions of great powers.“This experience helps us understand the importance Azerbaijan attaches to independence and sovereignty,” the diplomat said.

“Our histories may differ, but both nations are well aware of the hardships associated with foreign domination and are determined to determine their own future. Azerbaijan, having fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, is a strong and respected member of the international community,” he said.

Tamás Torma also noted Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security and its strategic location between East and West, which is of great importance for the implementation of international projects aimed at developing transportation and energy connectivity.

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijan is using its strategic location to promote peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus and beyond.

"In 2023, Hungary and Azerbaijan strengthened their strategic partnership. Recently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in New York. Since then, several more meetings have taken place in the energy sector. We are also continuing our cooperation within international organizations,” the diplomat said.

According to him, the Hungarian companies MOL and MVM have acquired stakes in major projects for the production of oil, gas condensate, and natural gas in Azerbaijan.

“Having invested approximately $2 billion in Azerbaijan's economy, Hungary has become one of the country's most important investors,” Tamás Torma noted.

He added that cooperation between the two countries also extends to the field of renewable energy. Hungary and Azerbaijan are participating in the Green Energy Corridor project, and MVM is a shareholder in the“Shafag” solar power plant.