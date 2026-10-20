Electroway Launches UK's Largest Electric Truck Charging Facility With Ambition To Build £1Bn Nationwide Network



Electroway is a dedicated EV infrastructure platform established by Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management (GSIM) and Keoma Energy to accelerate the deployment of commercial vehicle charging hubs across the UK.

Bosch Road Services serves as Electroway's technical operating partner, supporting the ongoing operation and maintenance of the network. The inaugural facility at Marq Logistics' Magna Park Lutterworth was developed without public funding and establishes the delivery model for a planned 30-site national rollout.

LUTTERWORTH, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electroway has officially launched the UK's largest electric truck charging facility at Marq Logistics Magna Park Lutterworth, marking the first step in an ambition to create a nationwide network of dedicated electric HGV charging and secure parking hubs.

Electroway's new facility brings together infrastructure investor Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management (GSIM), Keoma Energy as developer and operator and Bosch Road Services as technical operator to tackle one of the central challenges facing the transition to electric road freight: providing operators with reliable access to high-powered charging in the locations where fleets need it.

The Electroway site at Marq Logistics Magna Park Lutterworth features 32 charge points capable of delivering up to 400kW, alongside approximately 180 secure HGV parking bays and dedicated facilities for drivers.

The site is located at Marq Logistics Magna Park Lutterworth, at the heart of the UK's logistics network and within four hours of 85% of the UK population. Marq Logistics Magna Park, Lutterworth is one of Europe's largest dedicated logistics and distribution park, located in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, England, within the Midlands' "Golden Triangle" bounded by the M1, M6, and M69 motorways, spanning 13.1 million square feet (as of April 2024) across more than 1,400 acres (including the adjoining country park) and comprising over 50 modern warehouses.

A blueprint for a national network

Marq Logistics Magna Park Lutterworth is intended to be the first in a network of Electroway facilities across the UK and Europe.

The model is designed to address both sides of the transition facing the road freight industry. It provides secure parking and improved facilities for today's HGV fleets while installing the high-capacity charging infrastructure required as operators progressively electrify their vehicles.

Robert Mah, President & Managing Partner, Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management, said:

“Electroway embodies the type of long-term smart infrastructure investment that GSIM was established to support. By partnering with Keoma Energy, GSIM is helping build a platform that integrates energy, transport, and smart infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of commercial fleet operators. We believe this scalable model can be deployed across the UK, accelerating the electrification of freight while delivering durable infrastructure assets for decades to come."

Tylor Hartwell, CEO of Keoma Energy, said:

“Electroway is about removing one of the biggest practical barriers to electrifying road freight. Operators need to know that when a truck arrives, a charger will be available, it will deliver the power promised and the economics will work.

“Lutterworth demonstrates that this infrastructure can be delivered commercially and at scale. The ambition is to build a nationwide Electroway network, with 30 locations across the UK, giving fleet operators the confidence to accelerate their transition to electric vehicles.”

Bruce Topley, UK Managing Director Marq Logistics, said:

“The transition to electric freight will require charging infrastructure to become an integral part of the logistics ecosystem. Electroway demonstrates how logistics parks can play an important role in making that happen.

“By bringing together strategically located land, power, charging and high-quality driver facilities, this project provides a model for infrastructure that supports both our customers' operations today and their transition to lower-carbon logistics over the longer term.”

Technology designed around fleet operations

Bosch Road Services is the technical operator at Electroway Magna Park Lutterworth. Its digital platform enables operators and drivers to reserve parking and charging, with Electroway becoming the first UK location on Bosch's network to combine truck parking with electric vehicle charging.

Bosch has also supplied the site's access control and security infrastructure, including ANPR, CCTV and remote monitoring. The facility has been designed to meet TAPA PSR Level 2 requirements.

Electroway has been designed to allow operators to reserve not simply a parking bay but a specific charger with guaranteed charging capacity, helping fleets plan charging into vehicle schedules with greater certainty.

ENDS

Electroway Magna Park Lutterworth

About Electroway

Electroway is a scalable platform established by Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management and Keoma Energy to build, own and operate network of battery-electric HGV service hubs in the UK, combining secure overnight parking with high-performance electric charging, supporting the transition to zero-emission logistics, while enhancing driver welfare.

About Keoma

Keoma Energy is developer focused on revolutionary parking management technology combined with sustainable energy solutions. Our development projects are redefining logistics infrastructure.

About Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management

Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management is the direct investment infrastructure platform of Guardian Capital Group Limited. GSIM targets investments that enhance the efficiency of physical infrastructure through proven commercial technology and processes.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM) offers a broad range of investment solutions across public and private markets. Together with Guardian Capital Group Limited and its other subsidiaries, DGAM brings complementary investment expertise and C$305 billion in assets under management and administration. With more than 700 employees and a presence in Canada and internationally, the organization serves institutional, intermediary, retail and private wealth clients.

About Marq Logistics

Marq Logistics is a global leader in the development and operation of modern logistics facilities and manages a portfolio of approximately 2,000 properties totalling more than 600 million square feet (55 million square meters). With a mission to deliver institutional-quality logistics facilities and a consistent, best-in-class experience to customers around the world, Marq Logistics' highly specialized and dedicated team provides a powerful combination of global scale with local expertise. Learn more about Marq Logistics at, and view our current properties at

As announced in December 2025, Ares Management Corporation ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager, consolidated its logistics real estate platforms under a single brand, Marq Logistics, to represent Ares' vertically integrated global logistics real estate operating platform across the Americas, Europe and APAC.

About Bosch Road Services

Bosch Road Services provides digital services for truck parking and charging across Europe. Its Bosch Secure Truck Parking platform provides access to more than 30,000 parking spaces across more than 600 parking areas in 12 European countries.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Stone

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