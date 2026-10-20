Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 AI And Cloud Adoption Drive 9.9% CAGR, Creating A US$ 15.37 Billion Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Electronic Health Record Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe electronic health record market is projected to reach approximately US$ 15,371.8 million by 2031, rising from US$ 8,046.6 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2025 to 2031, supported by accelerating EHR adoption, government-backed digital health programs, and continued investment in healthcare modernization.
Europe's mature healthcare infrastructure and stringent regulatory environment are shaping demand for secure, intelligent, and interoperable EHR platforms. Healthcare providers are implementing digital systems to improve clinical data exchange, strengthen patient outcomes, support integrated care, and increase operational efficiency. The transition toward value-based care is also encouraging hospitals, clinics, and physicians to adopt platforms capable of delivering real-time information across care settings.
Government Initiatives and Regulatory Developments
Germany remains a major contributor to regional market growth. The planned rollout of the electronic patient record (ePA) for individuals with statutory health insurance, based on an opt-out model beginning in January 2025, represents an important step toward nationwide digital health record adoption. However, a Civey survey commissioned by the eco - Association of the Internet Industry found that 65% of respondents felt inadequately informed about the initiative.
The findings highlight the importance of public communication, transparent data policies, and robust technical safeguards. Although the ePA is expected to improve patient care and healthcare efficiency, long-term adoption will depend on confidence in system security and the ability of healthcare institutions and government agencies to communicate its implementation clearly.
Data privacy and interoperability continue to influence the Europe EHR market. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires providers to develop compliant systems that protect patient rights while enabling secure data exchange. The UK, the Netherlands, and Nordic countries remain prominent health IT innovators, while other European markets are expanding their digital capabilities through national programs and EU-funded initiatives.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Installation Type: Cloud-Based and On-Premise systems comprise the market, with Cloud-Based solutions leading in 2024 as healthcare organizations prioritize scalability, accessibility, and efficient platform management. Type: Acute EHR, Ambulatory EHR, and Post-Acute EHR are the primary categories. Acute EHR accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Application: The principal applications include Clinical Records, Administrative Tasks and Billing, Physician Support, and Patient Portals. Clinical Records represented the leading application segment. Distribution Channel: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Physicians' Offices or Specialty Care Centers form the main customer groups. Hospitals and Clinics led the market in 2024.
Artificial Intelligence Expands EHR Capabilities
Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and predictive analytics are advancing EHR functionality across Europe. These technologies support automated documentation, data extraction, clinical analysis, diagnostic accuracy, and faster decision-making. By reducing administrative workloads and organizing complex patient information, AI-enabled systems allow healthcare professionals to dedicate more time to value-driven patient care.
The May 2025 launch of eHealth Connect Clinical Summary by eHealth Technologies demonstrates this trend. Designed for oncology care teams, the solution combines generative AI with EHR integration to create longitudinal patient histories from fragmented and unstructured data. It extracts relevant clinical information and gives oncology teams faster access to insights required for treatment planning. Similar innovations are expected to position EHR platforms as central sources of intelligent, real-time clinical support.
Country and Competitive Landscape
The report evaluates Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Germany holds the largest market position, supported by the national digital strategy released in March 2023 and legislative measures that include the Digital Act and the Health Data Use Act. The country's digital healthcare agenda also covers mandatory e-prescriptions, expanded telemedicine services, and broader access to electronic patient records.
Leading companies in the Europe electronic health record market include Oracle Corp, eClinicalWorks LLC, McKesson Corp, NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC, Athenahealth Inc, Greenway Health LLC, CureMD.com Inc, AdvancedMD Inc, Veradigm Inc, and ChipSoft BV. Market participants are investing in product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and market presence.
With digital transformation remaining a strategic healthcare priority, demand for secure, interoperable, and AI-enabled EHR systems is expected to increase. Europe's emphasis on patient privacy, connected care, regulatory compliance, and clinical efficiency supports a favorable long-term outlook for the regional market through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Electronic Health Record Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Electronic Health Record Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Electronic Health Record Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation Type
7.1 Cloud Based
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Cloud Based: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 On-Premise
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 On-Premise: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue Analysis - by Type
8.1 Acute EHR
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Acute EHR: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Ambulatory EHR
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Ambulatory EHR: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Post-Acute EHR
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Post-Acute EHR: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
9.1 Clinical Records
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Clinical Records: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Administrative Task and Billing
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Administrative Task and Billing: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Physician Support
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Physician Support: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Patient Portal
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Patient Portal: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue Analysis - by Distribution Channel
10.1 Hospitals and Clinics
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Ambulatory Care Centers
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Ambulatory Care Centers: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 Physicians office or Specialty Care Centers
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Physicians office or Specialty Care Centers: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Europe
11.1.1 Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
11.1.2 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type
11.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type
11.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application
11.1.2.4 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel
11.1.3 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type
11.1.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type
11.1.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application
11.1.3.4 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel
11.1.4 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.4.1 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type
11.1.4.2 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type
11.1.4.3 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application
11.1.4.4 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel
11.1.5 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type
11.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type
11.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application
11.1.5.4 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel
11.1.6 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type
11.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type
11.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application
11.1.6.4 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel
11.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type
11.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type
11.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application
11.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 New Product Development
13.3 Merger and Acquisition
13.4 Other Strategic Developments
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Oracle Corp
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 eClinicalWorks LLC
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 McKesson Corp
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Athenahealth Inc
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Greenway Health LLC
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 CureMD.com Inc
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 AdvancedMD Inc
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Veradigm Inc
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 ChipSoft BV
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [33]
List of Figures [30]
Companies
The List of Companies - Europe Electronic Health Record Market
Oracle Corp
eClinicalWorks LLC
McKesson Corp
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC
Athenahealth Inc
Greenway Health LLC
CureMD.com Inc
AdvancedMD Inc
Veradigm Inc
ChipSoft BV
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