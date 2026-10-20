Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 AI And Cloud Adoption Drive 9.9% CAGR, Creating A US$ 15.37 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-Based systems lead as AI-driven innovation, interoperability, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions help vendors boost efficiency and market share.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Electronic Health Record Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electronic health record market is projected to reach approximately US$ 15,371.8 million by 2031, rising from US$ 8,046.6 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2025 to 2031, supported by accelerating EHR adoption, government-backed digital health programs, and continued investment in healthcare modernization.

Europe's mature healthcare infrastructure and stringent regulatory environment are shaping demand for secure, intelligent, and interoperable EHR platforms. Healthcare providers are implementing digital systems to improve clinical data exchange, strengthen patient outcomes, support integrated care, and increase operational efficiency. The transition toward value-based care is also encouraging hospitals, clinics, and physicians to adopt platforms capable of delivering real-time information across care settings.

Government Initiatives and Regulatory Developments

Germany remains a major contributor to regional market growth. The planned rollout of the electronic patient record (ePA) for individuals with statutory health insurance, based on an opt-out model beginning in January 2025, represents an important step toward nationwide digital health record adoption. However, a Civey survey commissioned by the eco - Association of the Internet Industry found that 65% of respondents felt inadequately informed about the initiative.

The findings highlight the importance of public communication, transparent data policies, and robust technical safeguards. Although the ePA is expected to improve patient care and healthcare efficiency, long-term adoption will depend on confidence in system security and the ability of healthcare institutions and government agencies to communicate its implementation clearly.

Data privacy and interoperability continue to influence the Europe EHR market. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires providers to develop compliant systems that protect patient rights while enabling secure data exchange. The UK, the Netherlands, and Nordic countries remain prominent health IT innovators, while other European markets are expanding their digital capabilities through national programs and EU-funded initiatives.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Installation Type: Cloud-Based and On-Premise systems comprise the market, with Cloud-Based solutions leading in 2024 as healthcare organizations prioritize scalability, accessibility, and efficient platform management.

Type: Acute EHR, Ambulatory EHR, and Post-Acute EHR are the primary categories. Acute EHR accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Application: The principal applications include Clinical Records, Administrative Tasks and Billing, Physician Support, and Patient Portals. Clinical Records represented the leading application segment. Distribution Channel: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Physicians' Offices or Specialty Care Centers form the main customer groups. Hospitals and Clinics led the market in 2024.

Artificial Intelligence Expands EHR Capabilities

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and predictive analytics are advancing EHR functionality across Europe. These technologies support automated documentation, data extraction, clinical analysis, diagnostic accuracy, and faster decision-making. By reducing administrative workloads and organizing complex patient information, AI-enabled systems allow healthcare professionals to dedicate more time to value-driven patient care.

The May 2025 launch of eHealth Connect Clinical Summary by eHealth Technologies demonstrates this trend. Designed for oncology care teams, the solution combines generative AI with EHR integration to create longitudinal patient histories from fragmented and unstructured data. It extracts relevant clinical information and gives oncology teams faster access to insights required for treatment planning. Similar innovations are expected to position EHR platforms as central sources of intelligent, real-time clinical support.

Country and Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Germany holds the largest market position, supported by the national digital strategy released in March 2023 and legislative measures that include the Digital Act and the Health Data Use Act. The country's digital healthcare agenda also covers mandatory e-prescriptions, expanded telemedicine services, and broader access to electronic patient records.

Leading companies in the Europe electronic health record market include Oracle Corp, eClinicalWorks LLC, McKesson Corp, NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC, Athenahealth Inc, Greenway Health LLC, CureMD.com Inc, AdvancedMD Inc, Veradigm Inc, and ChipSoft BV. Market participants are investing in product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and market presence.

With digital transformation remaining a strategic healthcare priority, demand for secure, interoperable, and AI-enabled EHR systems is expected to increase. Europe's emphasis on patient privacy, connected care, regulatory compliance, and clinical efficiency supports a favorable long-term outlook for the regional market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Electronic Health Record Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Electronic Health Record Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Electronic Health Record Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation Type

7.1 Cloud Based

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Cloud Based: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 On-Premise

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 On-Premise: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

8.1 Acute EHR

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Acute EHR: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Ambulatory EHR

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Ambulatory EHR: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Post-Acute EHR

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Post-Acute EHR: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

9.1 Clinical Records

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Clinical Records: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Administrative Task and Billing

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Administrative Task and Billing: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Physician Support

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Physician Support: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Patient Portal

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Patient Portal: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue Analysis - by Distribution Channel

10.1 Hospitals and Clinics

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Ambulatory Care Centers: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Physicians office or Specialty Care Centers

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Physicians office or Specialty Care Centers: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Europe Electronic Health Record Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type

11.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type

11.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application

11.1.2.4 Germany: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel

11.1.3 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type

11.1.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type

11.1.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application

11.1.3.4 United Kingdom: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel

11.1.4 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type

11.1.4.2 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type

11.1.4.3 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application

11.1.4.4 France: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel

11.1.5 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type

11.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type

11.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application

11.1.5.4 Italy: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel

11.1.6 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type

11.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type

11.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application

11.1.6.4 Russia: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel

11.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Installation Type

11.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Type

11.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Application

11.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Electronic Health Record Market Share - by Distribution Channel

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Oracle Corp

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 eClinicalWorks LLC

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 McKesson Corp

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Athenahealth Inc

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Greenway Health LLC

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 CureMD.com Inc

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 AdvancedMD Inc

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Veradigm Inc

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 ChipSoft BV

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [33]

List of Figures [30]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Electronic Health Record Market

Oracle Corp

eClinicalWorks LLC

McKesson Corp

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

Athenahealth Inc

Greenway Health LLC

CureMD.com Inc

AdvancedMD Inc

Veradigm Inc

ChipSoft BV

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