Middlesex Water Company Names Rebecca Stenholm Vice President Of Communications And Corporate Affairs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) today announced the appointment of Rebecca Stenholm as Vice President of Communications and Corporate Affairs.

In this role, Stenholm will lead the Company's internal and external communications, government and public affairs, crisis communications, employee engagement and community outreach programs. As a member of the executive leadership team, she will help shape the Company's strategic direction while enhancing engagement with employees, customers, regulators, elected officials, investors and community partners.

Stenholm brings more than 20 years of strategic communications and public affairs experience advising CEOs and executive leadership teams in highly regulated industries, including more than a decade in the water utility sector. She has successfully led enterprise communications, stakeholder engagement and government affairs initiatives that support business growth, strengthen public trust and navigate complex operational, regulatory and community issues.

Most recently, Stenholm served in senior communications and public affairs leadership roles with EPCOR, where she directed integrated communications, public affairs, community engagement and stakeholder relations efforts across the company's U.S. water operations. Throughout her career, she has guided organizations through critical issues management, regulatory proceedings, acquisitions, major infrastructure projects and high-profile public engagement initiatives.

A respected industry leader, Stenholm holds the Senior Communications Management Professional designation and has served as Chair, Vice Chair and member of the National Association of Water Companies Communications Council, helping advance communications excellence across the water industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Western University and a Master of Mass Communication from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

“Rebecca brings a unique combination of communications expertise, government affairs experience and deep knowledge of the water industry,” said Nadine Leslie, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex Water Company. Her proven ability to build trust, foster meaningful stakeholder engagement and guide organizations through complex challenges will be invaluable as we continue delivering safe, reliable water and wastewater services to the communities we serve.”

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact:

Summer DeFEO, Director of Communications

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