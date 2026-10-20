Europe Connected Health Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$123.3 Billion At 27.0% CAGR As M-Health, AI, And Remote Monitoring Scale
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Connected Health Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe connected health market is projected to expand from US$ 23,394.3 million in 2024 to US$ 123,323.1 million by 2031, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market growth is being supported by Europe's advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for personalized care, and broader adoption of digital health technologies.
An aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are placing sustained pressure on healthcare systems across the region. In response, providers are adopting connected health solutions that support real-time data collection, remote patient monitoring, early intervention, and long-term disease management. These capabilities are accelerating the transition from reactive treatment to preventive and proactive healthcare while helping hospitals and clinics improve efficiency and patient outcomes.
Public-sector investment is also strengthening Europe's digital health ecosystem. In December 2023, the European Commission and WHO/Europe signed a €12 million agreement, equivalent to approximately US$ 13.08 million, to improve health information systems, data governance, and interoperability across the 53 countries in the WHO European Region. The four-year initiative is intended to increase the effective use of health data by healthcare providers, policymakers, and innovators while advancing high-quality, interoperable digital systems.
Market Segmentation
- Product Type: The market is segmented into M-Health Devices and M-Health Services. M-Health Devices accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Application: Key categories include Monitoring Application, Diagnostic and Treatment, Healthcare Management, Wellness and Prevention, and Others. Monitoring Application led the market in 2024. End User: The principal segments are Hospitals and Clinics, Home Monitoring, and Others. Hospitals and Clinics held the dominant share in 2024.
Preventive Healthcare Supports Market Expansion
The shift toward preventive healthcare remains a major growth driver for connected health technologies in Europe. Wearable devices, remote monitoring systems, mobile health applications, and AI-driven platforms enable earlier risk identification, continuous symptom tracking, chronic condition management, and lifestyle support. Solutions such as continuous glucose monitors, smartwatches with ECG capabilities, and AI health coaching applications are increasingly used to identify potential concerns before they develop into more serious conditions.
Government agencies and international health organizations continue to promote early detection and lifestyle modification as effective strategies for improving public health and controlling healthcare expenditure. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend by establishing telehealth and remote care platforms as integral components of ongoing patient management. Digital health tools now allow clinicians to monitor patients outside traditional care settings, assess risks, and initiate interventions without requiring frequent physical visits.
Examples of connected care adoption include the Mayo Clinic's use of digital tools to remotely monitor patients with chronic illnesses and support earlier clinical intervention. Apple's Health ecosystem also provides capabilities such as irregular heart rhythm notifications and sleep tracking, contributing to health awareness and the identification of potential risks. As Europe's population continues to age, technologies supporting preventive care and lifestyle management are expected to become increasingly important for reducing long-term healthcare costs.
Germany Leads Regional Adoption
The report evaluates Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Germany held the largest market share in 2024, supported by growing adoption of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, electronic health records, and digital health applications. The country's aging population, rising chronic disease burden, strong medical technology industry, and national healthcare digitization programs continue to create favorable market conditions.
Germany's Digital Healthcare Act (DVG) has encouraged innovation and the use of digital healthcare solutions. The Digital Act (DigiG) and Health Data Use Act (GDNG), passed in December 2023, are also expected to improve access to digital services and expand the use of health data for research. The country's emphasis on data security and interoperability further supports confidence in connected health platforms.
Competitive Landscape
Companies active in the Europe connected health market include International Business Machines Corp, OMRON Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Fitbit LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and increase market share as demand for connected healthcare solutions grows across Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Connected Health Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 Medical Device Manufacturers
4.3.2 Software Developers
4.3.3 Government Agencies and Regulatory Bodies
4.3.4 Patients / End Users
4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Connected Health Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Connected Health Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Connected Health Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Connected Health Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Connected Health Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type
7.1 M-Health Devices
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 M-Health Devices: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 M-Health Services
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 M-Health Services: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Connected Health Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
8.1 Monitoring Application
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Monitoring Application: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Diagnostic and Treatment
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Diagnostic and Treatment: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Healthcare Management
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Healthcare Management: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Wellness and Prevention
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Wellness and Prevention: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Connected Health Market Revenue Analysis - by End User
9.1 Hospitals and Clinics
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Home Monitoring
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Home Monitoring: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Others: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Connected Health Market - Country Analysis
10.1 Europe
10.1.1 Europe Connected Health Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
10.1.2 Germany: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type
10.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application
10.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User
10.1.3 United Kingdom: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type
10.1.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application
10.1.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User
10.1.4 France: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.4.1 France: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type
10.1.4.2 France: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application
10.1.4.3 France: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User
10.1.5 Italy: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type
10.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application
10.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User
10.1.6 Spain: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.6.1 Spain: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type
10.1.6.2 Spain: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application
10.1.6.3 Spain: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User
10.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type
10.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application
10.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 New Product Development
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 Other Strategic Developments
13. Company Profiles
13.1 International Business Machines Corp
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 OMRON Corp
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Abbott Laboratories
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Boston Scientific Corp
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Medtronic Plc
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Apple Inc
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Fitbit LLC
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [26]
List of Figures [27]
Companies
The List of Companies - Europe Connected Health Market
International Business Machines Corp
OMRON Corp
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corp
Medtronic Plc
Koninklijke Philips NV
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
Apple Inc
Fitbit LLC
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
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