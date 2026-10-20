Europe Connected Health Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$123.3 Billion At 27.0% CAGR As M-Health, AI, And Remote Monitoring Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through M-Health devices, monitoring applications, preventive care, real-time monitoring, product innovation, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Connected Health Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe connected health market is projected to expand from US$ 23,394.3 million in 2024 to US$ 123,323.1 million by 2031, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market growth is being supported by Europe's advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for personalized care, and broader adoption of digital health technologies.

An aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are placing sustained pressure on healthcare systems across the region. In response, providers are adopting connected health solutions that support real-time data collection, remote patient monitoring, early intervention, and long-term disease management. These capabilities are accelerating the transition from reactive treatment to preventive and proactive healthcare while helping hospitals and clinics improve efficiency and patient outcomes.

Public-sector investment is also strengthening Europe's digital health ecosystem. In December 2023, the European Commission and WHO/Europe signed a €12 million agreement, equivalent to approximately US$ 13.08 million, to improve health information systems, data governance, and interoperability across the 53 countries in the WHO European Region. The four-year initiative is intended to increase the effective use of health data by healthcare providers, policymakers, and innovators while advancing high-quality, interoperable digital systems.

Market Segmentation



Product Type: The market is segmented into M-Health Devices and M-Health Services. M-Health Devices accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Application: Key categories include Monitoring Application, Diagnostic and Treatment, Healthcare Management, Wellness and Prevention, and Others. Monitoring Application led the market in 2024. End User: The principal segments are Hospitals and Clinics, Home Monitoring, and Others. Hospitals and Clinics held the dominant share in 2024.

Preventive Healthcare Supports Market Expansion

The shift toward preventive healthcare remains a major growth driver for connected health technologies in Europe. Wearable devices, remote monitoring systems, mobile health applications, and AI-driven platforms enable earlier risk identification, continuous symptom tracking, chronic condition management, and lifestyle support. Solutions such as continuous glucose monitors, smartwatches with ECG capabilities, and AI health coaching applications are increasingly used to identify potential concerns before they develop into more serious conditions.

Government agencies and international health organizations continue to promote early detection and lifestyle modification as effective strategies for improving public health and controlling healthcare expenditure. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend by establishing telehealth and remote care platforms as integral components of ongoing patient management. Digital health tools now allow clinicians to monitor patients outside traditional care settings, assess risks, and initiate interventions without requiring frequent physical visits.

Examples of connected care adoption include the Mayo Clinic's use of digital tools to remotely monitor patients with chronic illnesses and support earlier clinical intervention. Apple's Health ecosystem also provides capabilities such as irregular heart rhythm notifications and sleep tracking, contributing to health awareness and the identification of potential risks. As Europe's population continues to age, technologies supporting preventive care and lifestyle management are expected to become increasingly important for reducing long-term healthcare costs.

Germany Leads Regional Adoption

The report evaluates Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Germany held the largest market share in 2024, supported by growing adoption of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, electronic health records, and digital health applications. The country's aging population, rising chronic disease burden, strong medical technology industry, and national healthcare digitization programs continue to create favorable market conditions.

Germany's Digital Healthcare Act (DVG) has encouraged innovation and the use of digital healthcare solutions. The Digital Act (DigiG) and Health Data Use Act (GDNG), passed in December 2023, are also expected to improve access to digital services and expand the use of health data for research. The country's emphasis on data security and interoperability further supports confidence in connected health platforms.

Competitive Landscape

Companies active in the Europe connected health market include International Business Machines Corp, OMRON Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Fitbit LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and increase market share as demand for connected healthcare solutions grows across Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Connected Health Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Medical Device Manufacturers

4.3.2 Software Developers

4.3.3 Government Agencies and Regulatory Bodies

4.3.4 Patients / End Users

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Connected Health Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Connected Health Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Connected Health Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Connected Health Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Connected Health Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type

7.1 M-Health Devices

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 M-Health Devices: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 M-Health Services

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 M-Health Services: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Connected Health Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

8.1 Monitoring Application

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Monitoring Application: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Diagnostic and Treatment

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Diagnostic and Treatment: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Healthcare Management

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Healthcare Management: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Wellness and Prevention

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Wellness and Prevention: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Connected Health Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

9.1 Hospitals and Clinics

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Home Monitoring

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Home Monitoring: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Others: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Connected Health Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Europe Connected Health Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 Germany: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application

10.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User

10.1.3 United Kingdom: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application

10.1.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User

10.1.4 France: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 France: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.4.2 France: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application

10.1.4.3 France: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User

10.1.5 Italy: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application

10.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User

10.1.6 Spain: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.6.1 Spain: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.6.2 Spain: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application

10.1.6.3 Spain: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User

10.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Connected Health Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by Application

10.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Connected Health Market Share - by End User

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 International Business Machines Corp

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 OMRON Corp

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Abbott Laboratories

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Boston Scientific Corp

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Medtronic Plc

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Apple Inc

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Fitbit LLC

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [26]

List of Figures [27]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Connected Health Market

International Business Machines Corp

OMRON Corp

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips NV

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

Apple Inc

Fitbit LLC

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

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