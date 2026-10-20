South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$3.49 Billion As Data Centers And Smart Buildings Fuel 5.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions strengthen market presence, while energy efficiency, smart technologies, data centers, and construction fuel demand.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South & Central America commercial HVAC market is projected to increase from US$ 2,442.0 million in 2024 to US$ 3,494.1 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by government initiatives focused on construction infrastructure, rising demand for energy-efficient systems, and continued investment in commercial facilities across the region.

Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are experiencing growing demand for commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems as governments and businesses adopt digital technologies and smart energy policies. These measures are designed to deliver immediate energy savings, support long-term infrastructure improvements, and maintain lower carbon intensity while strengthening regional electricity systems.

Brazil remains the largest market in South & Central America. Government-backed construction programs, private-sector partnerships, and the presence of international HVAC manufacturers are contributing to sustained demand. A project introduced in Sao Paulo through the Investment Partnership Program (PPI) is expected to encourage additional collaboration with private companies and support new commercial HVAC installations. The April 2021 partnership between Dannenge International and Trox do Brazil also reflects the country's expanding market potential.

Growth in Brazil's hospitality sector is creating further opportunities for HVAC manufacturers and service providers. In February 2025, the luxury hotel pipeline included 129 projects and 26,077 rooms. The upper-upscale category accounted for 115 projects and 22,509 rooms, while the upscale segment included 136 projects and 19,220 rooms. Together, these categories represented 56% of projects and 54% of rooms in the hotel development pipeline, highlighting strong demand for climate control systems in new hospitality properties.

By equipment type, the South & Central America commercial HVAC market is segmented into cooling, heating, and ventilation equipment. Cooling equipment held the largest market share in 2024, with unitary air conditioners leading the category. Boilers represented the largest segment within heating equipment, while air handling units (AHUs) led the ventilation equipment segment. Controlled mechanical ventilation (CMV) was the most widely adopted ventilation system type.

Based on implementation, the market is divided into new installations and retrofits. New installations accounted for the largest share in 2024, supported by commercial construction and infrastructure development. Key application areas include office buildings, hotels and restaurants, transportation facilities, hospitals and clinics, and other commercial properties. Office buildings generated the highest demand during the year.

Data center investment is expected to become an increasingly important commercial HVAC market growth driver. Expanding requirements for computing capacity and data storage, together with the adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other data-intensive technologies, are accelerating data center construction. In May 2025, Amazon Web Services announced a US$ 4 billion investment to establish a new AWS Region in Chile. The project is expected to strengthen the country's digital infrastructure and generate demand for advanced commercial cooling and ventilation equipment required for reliable data center operations.

Geographically, the market covers Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South & Central America. Brazil held the largest regional share in 2024 due to its construction activity, hospitality development, private investment, and established base of HVAC manufacturers and suppliers.

Leading companies operating in the South & Central America commercial HVAC market include Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Danfoss AS, Lennox International Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, and AAON Inc. These companies are strengthening their competitive positions through geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, with an emphasis on energy efficiency, digital controls, and advanced commercial HVAC solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Commercial HVAC Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Commercial HVAC Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue Analysis - by Equipment Type

7.1 Cooling Equipment

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Cooling Equipment: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Heating Equipment

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Heating Equipment: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Ventilation Equipment

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Ventilation Equipment: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue Analysis - by Cooling Equipment Type

8.1 Unitary Air Conditioners

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Unitary Air Conditioners: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Chillers

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Chillers: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Coolers

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Coolers: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 VRF Systems

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 VRF Systems: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue Analysis - by Heating Equipment Type

9.1 Boilers

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Boilers: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Heat Pumps

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Heat Pumps: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Furnaces

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Furnaces: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Space Heaters

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Space Heaters: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue Analysis - by Ventilation Equipment Type

10.1 Air Handling Units (AHUs)

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Air Handling Units (AHUs): South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Ventilation Fans

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Ventilation Fans: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Air Filters and Air Purifiers

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Air Filters and Air Purifiers: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Roof Vents

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Roof Vents: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Others: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue Analysis - by Ventilation Systems Type

11.1 Controlled Mechanical Ventilation (CMV)

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Controlled Mechanical Ventilation (CMV): South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Natural Ventilation

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Natural Ventilation: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Hybrid or Mixed-Mode Ventilation

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Hybrid or Mixed-Mode Ventilation: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue Analysis - by Implementation

12.1 New Installation

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 New Installation: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Retrofit

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Retrofit: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

13.1 Office Buildings

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Office Buildings: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Hotels and Restaurants

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Hotels and Restaurants: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Transportation Industry

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Transportation Industry: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.4 Hospitals and Clinics

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Hospitals and Clinics: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.5 Others

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Others: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Country Analysis

14.1 South & Central America

14.1.1 South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

14.1.2 Brazil: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Equipment Type

14.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Cooling Equipment Type

14.1.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Heating Equipment Type

14.1.2.4 Brazil: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Ventilation Equipment Type

14.1.2.5 Brazil: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Ventilation Systems Type

14.1.2.6 Brazil: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Implementation

14.1.2.7 Brazil: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Application

14.1.3 Argentina: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Equipment Type

14.1.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Cooling Equipment Type

14.1.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Heating Equipment Type

14.1.3.4 Argentina: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Ventilation Equipment Type

14.1.3.5 Argentina: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Ventilation Systems Type

14.1.3.6 Argentina: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Implementation

14.1.3.7 Argentina: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Application

14.1.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Equipment Type

14.1.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Cooling Equipment Type

14.1.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Heating Equipment Type

14.1.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Ventilation Equipment Type

14.1.4.5 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Ventilation Systems Type

14.1.4.6 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Implementation

14.1.4.7 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market Share - by Application

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

15.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

16. Industry Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 New Product Development

16.3 Merger and Acquisition

16.4 Other Strategic Developments

17. Company Profiles

18. Appendix

18.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [33]

List of Figures [45]

Companies

The List of Companies - South & Central America Commercial HVAC Market

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

LG Electronics Inc

Daikin Industries Ltd

Carrier Global Corp

Danfoss AS

Lennox International Inc

Trane Technologies Plc

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Johnson Controls International Plc

AAON Inc

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