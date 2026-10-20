Global Railway Signaling Market Intelligence Report 2026-2031 ERTMS, ETCS, CBTC And AI Modernization Drive 6.05% CAGR And A US$28.24B Opportunity By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring service, software and cybersecurity revenue boosts ROI, while ERTMS/ETCS mandates, ATP regulation and AI-enabled predictive maintenance drive demand.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Railway Signaling Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global railway signaling market is projected to increase from US$19.85B in 2025 to US$28.24B by 2031, representing a 6.05% CAGR, according to the report. The safety-critical market is benefiting from sustained investment in railway modernization, aging-infrastructure replacement and tighter automatic-train-protection regulations. It also supports the broader US$47.6B rail traffic-management & communications market, highlighting its strategic role in the development of safer, more efficient and increasingly connected rail networks.

Modernization mandates are among the most important drivers of railway signaling market growth. Governments and infrastructure operators are replacing legacy equipment, expanding network capacity and adopting interoperable digital systems. ERTMS/ETCS deployment requirements are accelerating upgrades across major European corridors, while national digital-rail initiatives are supporting long-term procurement pipelines for signaling equipment, software and associated services.

Europe accounted for 34.0% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional railway signaling market. Its leadership is supported by the EU's ERTMS mandate, established passenger rail infrastructure and continued investment in cross-border interoperability. Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth through 2031. China remains the region's largest market, supported by extensive high-speed and urban rail networks, while India is expected to be the fastest-growing individual country as railway expansion and Kavach deployment increase demand for domestic signaling capabilities.

Train control systems, including ATP, ATO, CBTC and ETCS, represent the largest segment by equipment value and are expected to deliver the strongest growth. Communication-based and digital signaling technologies continue to gain market share as operators move away from conventional fixed-block systems. This transition is creating demand for integrated control platforms, real-time network data, automated operations and advanced safety functionality across mainline, metro and freight applications.

The railway signaling equipment supply base remains highly concentrated and is undergoing further consolidation. Siemens Mobility and Alstom hold leading positions in Europe, Wabtec maintains a strong presence in North American freight rail, and CRSC dominates the Chinese market. Hitachi Rail has expanded its international scale through the acquisitions of Ansaldo STS and Thales GTS. Competition among major OEMs is increasingly influenced by recurring service revenue, software capabilities, lifecycle support and cybersecurity expertise rather than equipment sales alone.

Technology investment will continue to shape market economics through 2031. FRMCS/5G communications deployment is expected to improve connectivity and support the migration toward more data-driven railway operations. AI-enabled predictive maintenance will also help operators improve asset availability, optimize maintenance schedules and reduce service disruption. At the same time, further OEM consolidation could affect procurement options, competitive positioning and market-entry requirements for smaller suppliers.

Key developments to monitor include the pace of ERTMS corridor completion, implementation of national ATP programs such as India's Kavach and the introduction of stronger cybersecurity regulation for connected signaling networks. Together, these factors are expected to sustain demand for railway signaling systems while increasing the importance of secure software, interoperable platforms and long-term service partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Report Scope & Definitions

1.2 Industry Value Chain

1.3 Research Methodology & Timeline

2 Global Railway Signaling Market Analysis

2.1 Global Railway Signaling Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Current Market Trend, 2021-2025

2.3 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix (2025)

2.4 Market Value Reconciliation

2.5 Global Railway Signaling Market Outlook 2026-2031

2.6 Growth Drivers

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Market Trends

3 Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation - Overview

3.2 System Type - Value & Growth

3.3 Component Segmentation by Value

3.4 End-Use Segmentation

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 North America - Market

4.3 North America - Countries & Major Players

4.4 United States Railway Signaling Market

4.5 Canada Railway Signaling Market

4.6 Mexico Railway Signaling Market

4.7 European Railway Signaling Market

4.8 Europe - Countries & Major Players

4.9 Germany

4.10 United Kingdom

4.11 France

4.12 Italy

4.13 Spain

4.14 Asia-Pacific Railway Signaling Market

4.15 Asia-Pacific - Countries & Major Players

4.16 China Railway Signaling Market

4.17 Japan Railway Signaling Market

4.18 South Korea Railway Signaling Market

4.19 India Railway Signaling Market

4.20 Australia Railway Signaling Market

4.21 Latin America & Middle East/Africa Railway Signaling Market

4.22 Rest of World - Countries & Major Players

4.23 Brazil

4.24 United Arab Emirates

4.25 Saudi Arabia

4.26 South Africa

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape - Introduction

5.2 Recent Developments

5.3 Global Market Leader - Siemens Mobility

5.4 Leading Equipment Manufacturers - Revenue Scale

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Siemens Mobility

6.2 Alstom

6.3 Hitachi Rail

6.4 Wabtec Corporation

6.5 CRSC

6.6 Mitsubishi Electric - Transportation Systems

6.7 Toshiba Infrastructure Systems

6.8 Kyosan Electric Manufacturing

6.9 CAF Signalling

6.10 Indra - Rail & Transport

6.11 Progress Rail (A Caterpillar Company)

6.12 Frauscher Sensor Technology

6.13 Value-Chain Participants - B2B Layer

7 Strategy & Consolidation

7.1 Consolidation, 2020-2026

8 Strategy & Technology

8.1 Technology - CBTC, FRMCS & AI Diagnostics

8.2 Regulation & Risk

9 Global Railway Signaling Market Forecast

9.1 Outlook, 2026-2031

10 Conclusion

List of Figures and Tables [29]

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