Latin America Electric Vehicle Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 - Q2 2026 Update Market To Reach US$16.4 Billion As EV Production And Charging Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through local assembly, supplier partnerships, fleet and bus electrification, and integrated charging-software platforms aligned with policy and infrastructure needs.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latin America Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Latin America Electric Vehicles Market Forecast to Reach US$16.4 Billion by 2030

The electric vehicles market in Latin America is forecast to grow by 8.8% annually and reach US$11.8 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$10.9 billion in 2025 to approximately US$16.4 billion by 2030.

The report identifies local production, electric public transport, charging infrastructure investment, and Chinese automaker expansion as major forces shaping the Latin America electric vehicles market. Government policies are increasingly connecting EV adoption with industrial development, domestic manufacturing, supplier localization, energy efficiency, and recyclability.

Local EV Supply Chains Gain Strategic Importance

Latin America is transitioning from an import-led EV market toward local assembly and regional supplier development. Brazil is leading this shift, supported by BYD's vehicle assembly operations in Bahia and GWM's production facility in Sao Paulo. Brazil's MOVER program is also encouraging lower-emission technologies, energy efficiency, local production, and automotive supply chain investment.

Market access is expected to become more dependent on local assembly, supplier partnerships, lifecycle carbon compliance, and recyclability standards. Brazil and Mexico are positioned to attract further manufacturing investment, while Argentina is likely to remain more import-led in the near term as tariff-free EV import measures expand vehicle availability.

Electric Buses Support Early Market Scale

Electric buses remain one of the most established EV applications in Latin America. Santiago and Bogota have created regional benchmarks through large public transport electrification programs. BYD, Foton, Yutong, and Zhongtong have secured significant positions in these markets, while locally assembled buses incorporating Marcopolo Superpolo bodywork and BYD drivetrain components demonstrate the potential for regional manufacturing partnerships.

Public procurement allows city authorities to consolidate demand, coordinate depot charging, and manage predictable operating schedules. Chile and Colombia are expected to retain leadership due to their institutional experience with electric bus tenders. Brazil and Mexico could accelerate deployment as vehicle manufacturers, charging companies, utilities, and fleet operators develop integrated bus-and-infrastructure solutions.

Charging Infrastructure Becomes a Competitive Market

EV charging infrastructure is emerging as a strategic layer of the electric mobility value chain. Brazil, Mexico, and Chile lead regional public charging deployment, although network coverage remains uneven across Latin America. WEG's acquisition of a majority stake in Tupi Mob highlights growing interest in charging software, user networks, energy management, and integrated services.

Demand is expanding beyond early adopters and public fleets to include retail customers, logistics companies, ride-hailing drivers, and corporate fleets. These users require reliable charging access, payment interoperability, maintenance support, and fleet-energy optimization. As a result, market participants are combining charging equipment with digital platforms, grid integration, and service contracts.

Brazil and Mexico are expected to attract greater private investment due to their larger automotive markets and dense urban corridors. Smaller markets are likely to prioritize fleet depot charging before public networks achieve commercial scale.

Chinese Automakers Reshape Regional Competition

Chinese OEMs, led by BYD, are influencing the Latin America electric vehicles market through competitive pricing, frequent product launches, and direct manufacturing investment. BYD is expanding across Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, while GAC, Chery, GWM, and Geely-linked Renault are strengthening their regional positions.

Governments are recalibrating tariffs, incentives, and local-content requirements to balance EV affordability with domestic industry protection. Mexico's proposed tariff measures and Brazil's manufacturing-linked policies indicate that import-led expansion may face additional pressure. Automakers that localize assembly, develop after-sales networks, and establish supplier partnerships are likely to gain a competitive advantage.

Traditional manufacturers, including Stellantis, Renault, Volkswagen, GM, and Toyota, continue to defend market share through hybrids, flex-fuel hybrid strategies, local production, and established dealer networks. Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to intensify across passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, electric buses, and charging platforms.

Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Market Intelligence

The report provides data-driven analysis of the electric vehicle industry in Latin America, supported by more than 100 KPIs. Coverage includes market value, sales volume, EV penetration, vehicle categories, propulsion technologies, charging infrastructure, charging points, adoption indicators, and competitive market share.

Vehicle analysis covers passenger and commercial electric vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses. Segmentation includes front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, all wheel drive, vehicle class, powertrain, propulsion type, distance range, charging type, connectivity, and city tier.

Charging infrastructure analysis examines market value, charging stations, charging points, AC and DC systems, fixed and portable installations, charging speed, connector standards, smart charging connectivity, and infrastructure by vehicle type. Locations covered include residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace, and fleet depot charging.

The research also evaluates Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, parallel hybrid, series hybrid, and combined hybrid powertrains. Connectivity coverage includes Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity, and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity.

Regional Coverage and Business Value

The bundled report provides dedicated coverage of Latin America, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, incorporating 300+ tables and 400+ figures. Historical analysis and forecasts through 2030 enable users to compare market development, infrastructure readiness, policy direction, and segment-level growth opportunities.



Assess EV market size, transaction value, sales volume, penetration, and long-term growth prospects.

Benchmark charging infrastructure by technology, location, speed, connector type, and vehicle category.

Evaluate local manufacturing, import policies, government incentives, and regulatory developments.

Analyze competitive positioning across automakers, charging operators, fleet providers, and technology companies. Support market entry, product development, financial modeling, partnership planning, and infrastructure deployment.

The report is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, and investors seeking decision-ready intelligence on the Latin America electric vehicles market and its evolving commercial opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

For more information about this report visit

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