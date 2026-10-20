Wind & Solar Blade Inspection Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2035 Drone Adoption And Aging Assets Drive 13.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autonomous drone-based multi-sensor inspections cut cycle costs 60-80%, reduce downtime and enable condition-based maintenance without turbine shutdowns.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report indicates that the global market for wind and solar inspection non-destructive testing (NDT) reached USD 650 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13.6% from 2026-2035. The market is expected to attain USD 1.84 Billion by 2035, supported by aging wind energy infrastructure, stricter regulatory requirements, offshore wind development and the increasing adoption of autonomous inspection technologies.

Approximately 40% of global onshore wind turbines were expected to exceed 15 years of operation by 2025. These aging assets have a 23% higher incidence of blade failure, creating demand for more frequent inspections, predictive maintenance programmes and advanced structural monitoring. This trend is generating sustained opportunities for NDT service providers, equipment manufacturers and inspection software developers, independent of new wind turbine installations.

Regulatory directives in the European Union and United States are also accelerating market expansion. Certified multi-technique blade audits increasingly require more than visual assessment, encouraging operators to deploy ultrasonic testing, infrared thermography, acoustic emission testing, shearography and high-resolution drone inspection. Insurance underwriters are reinforcing this shift by requiring documented inspection schedules and predictive maintenance records when determining coverage and premiums.

Regional Market Insights



Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 38.7% of global revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market.

China's extensive wind turbine installation programme remains a major source of inspection demand.

Solar farm inspection activity is expanding across Japan, India and Australia.

The region's rapidly developing offshore wind pipeline is increasing demand for reliable inspection solutions suited to harsh marine environments. Europe continues to present significant opportunities due to regulatory compliance requirements, an aging turbine fleet and continued offshore wind investment.

Inspection Technology and Service Trends

Ultrasonic Testing represented approximately 42.5% of the market in 2025, supported by its established role in identifying internal defects within composite blade structures. Acoustic Emission Testing is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of approximately 15.5%. Its ability to monitor active crack propagation while turbines remain in operation supports condition-based maintenance, reduces unplanned downtime and can extend blade service life.

Ground-Based Drone Inspection is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR among service modes during the forecast period. Autonomous drone platforms equipped with ultrasonic, thermal and visual sensor payloads can reduce inspection cycle costs by 60-80% compared with rope access or platform-based methods. These cost efficiencies are making systematic NDT programmes more accessible to a broader range of renewable energy operators.

Drone-based systems also shorten inspection cycles, improve data consistency and limit personnel exposure to high-risk environments. Their value is particularly significant for offshore wind farms, where limited weather windows, difficult site access and high turbine downtime costs create operational challenges for conventional inspection methods.

Market Outlook



2025 market value: USD 650 Million

2035 projected market value: USD 1.84 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: approximately 13.6%

Leading inspection technique in 2025: Ultrasonic Testing

Fastest-growing inspection technique: Acoustic Emission Testing at approximately 15.5% CAGR Leading region in 2025: Asia Pacific with approximately 38.7% of global revenue

The report identifies the convergence of aging renewable energy assets, mandatory inspection cycles, insurance requirements and automation as the principal forces shaping market growth. Periodic inspection services will remain essential during scheduled maintenance, while continuous monitoring through embedded sensor networks is expected to strengthen predictive maintenance capabilities.

Expansion of offshore wind and concentrated solar power capacity across Asia Pacific and Europe will further increase the addressable inspection market. As operators focus on asset availability, regulatory compliance and lifecycle cost reduction, demand for certified multi-technique inspections, autonomous platforms and real-time structural health monitoring is expected to remain strong through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market by Technology



Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Visual Inspection (VI)

Thermographic Testing (TT)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AE)

Radiographic Testing (RT)

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market by Inspection Platform



Drone/UAV-Based Inspection

Robotic Inspection Systems

Manual Inspection

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market by Application



Wind Turbine Blade Inspection

Solar Panel Inspection

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market by Region



North America



United States of America

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa

Others

Regional and Country Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



SGS SA



Bureau Veritas SA



Applus+ Services SA



MISTRAS Group Inc.



Intertek Group plc



Eddyfi Technologies



TWI Ltd. (The Welding Institute)



General Electric (GE) Inspection Technologies

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

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