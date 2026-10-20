Wind & Solar Blade Inspection Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2035 Drone Adoption And Aging Assets Drive 13.6% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report indicates that the global market for wind and solar inspection non-destructive testing (NDT) reached USD 650 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13.6% from 2026-2035. The market is expected to attain USD 1.84 Billion by 2035, supported by aging wind energy infrastructure, stricter regulatory requirements, offshore wind development and the increasing adoption of autonomous inspection technologies.
Approximately 40% of global onshore wind turbines were expected to exceed 15 years of operation by 2025. These aging assets have a 23% higher incidence of blade failure, creating demand for more frequent inspections, predictive maintenance programmes and advanced structural monitoring. This trend is generating sustained opportunities for NDT service providers, equipment manufacturers and inspection software developers, independent of new wind turbine installations.
Regulatory directives in the European Union and United States are also accelerating market expansion. Certified multi-technique blade audits increasingly require more than visual assessment, encouraging operators to deploy ultrasonic testing, infrared thermography, acoustic emission testing, shearography and high-resolution drone inspection. Insurance underwriters are reinforcing this shift by requiring documented inspection schedules and predictive maintenance records when determining coverage and premiums.
Regional Market Insights
- Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 38.7% of global revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market. China's extensive wind turbine installation programme remains a major source of inspection demand. Solar farm inspection activity is expanding across Japan, India and Australia. The region's rapidly developing offshore wind pipeline is increasing demand for reliable inspection solutions suited to harsh marine environments. Europe continues to present significant opportunities due to regulatory compliance requirements, an aging turbine fleet and continued offshore wind investment.
Inspection Technology and Service Trends
Ultrasonic Testing represented approximately 42.5% of the market in 2025, supported by its established role in identifying internal defects within composite blade structures. Acoustic Emission Testing is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of approximately 15.5%. Its ability to monitor active crack propagation while turbines remain in operation supports condition-based maintenance, reduces unplanned downtime and can extend blade service life.
Ground-Based Drone Inspection is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR among service modes during the forecast period. Autonomous drone platforms equipped with ultrasonic, thermal and visual sensor payloads can reduce inspection cycle costs by 60-80% compared with rope access or platform-based methods. These cost efficiencies are making systematic NDT programmes more accessible to a broader range of renewable energy operators.
Drone-based systems also shorten inspection cycles, improve data consistency and limit personnel exposure to high-risk environments. Their value is particularly significant for offshore wind farms, where limited weather windows, difficult site access and high turbine downtime costs create operational challenges for conventional inspection methods.
Market Outlook
- 2025 market value: USD 650 Million 2035 projected market value: USD 1.84 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: approximately 13.6% Leading inspection technique in 2025: Ultrasonic Testing Fastest-growing inspection technique: Acoustic Emission Testing at approximately 15.5% CAGR Leading region in 2025: Asia Pacific with approximately 38.7% of global revenue
The report identifies the convergence of aging renewable energy assets, mandatory inspection cycles, insurance requirements and automation as the principal forces shaping market growth. Periodic inspection services will remain essential during scheduled maintenance, while continuous monitoring through embedded sensor networks is expected to strengthen predictive maintenance capabilities.
Expansion of offshore wind and concentrated solar power capacity across Asia Pacific and Europe will further increase the addressable inspection market. As operators focus on asset availability, regulatory compliance and lifecycle cost reduction, demand for certified multi-technique inspections, autonomous platforms and real-time structural health monitoring is expected to remain strong through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market by Technology
- Ultrasonic Testing (UT) Visual Inspection (VI) Thermographic Testing (TT) Acoustic Emission Testing (AE) Radiographic Testing (RT) Others Segment Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market by Inspection Platform
- Drone/UAV-Based Inspection Robotic Inspection Systems Manual Inspection Others Segment Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market by Application
- Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Solar Panel Inspection Others Segment Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Wind & Solar Blade Inspection NDT Market by Region
- North America
- United States of America Canada
- United Kingdom Germany France Italy Netherlands Others
- China Japan India ASEAN Australia Others
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Others
- Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Global Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- SGS SA Bureau Veritas SA Applus+ Services SA MISTRAS Group Inc. Intertek Group plc Eddyfi Technologies TWI Ltd. (The Welding Institute) General Electric (GE) Inspection Technologies Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
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