Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 IVF Demand And Fertility Preservation Propel Market To USD 47.06 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising infertility, delayed parenthood and fertility preservation awareness are accelerating IVF adoption, clinic expansion and government-supported access worldwide.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global assisted reproductive technology market was valued at USD 25.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.06 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by rising infertility prevalence, delayed parenthood, greater awareness of fertility preservation, and increasing access to advanced reproductive healthcare. Continued investment in fertility clinics and laboratory capabilities is also strengthening demand for IVF, ICSI, embryo transfer, blastocyst culture, and egg freezing.

Key Market Insights



Europe accounted for more than 36% of global revenue in the historical period, establishing it as the leading regional market.

The IVF segment represented approximately 91% of global revenue in the historical period.

Fertility clinics and other facilities held more than 79% of the market by end use. The market is expected to increase from USD 25.07 Billion in 2025 to USD 47.06 Billion by 2035.

Market Growth Drivers

Infertility affects approximately one in six people of reproductive age worldwide, generating sustained demand for fertility evaluation and treatment. The growing number of patients requiring reproductive care is encouraging healthcare providers to expand assisted reproductive technology services and invest in advanced laboratory systems, clinical expertise, and personalized treatment programs.

Delayed parenthood is another important market driver. As more individuals postpone family planning, demand is rising for fertility preservation services such as oocyte cryopreservation and embryo freezing. Improved treatment protocols, embryo selection methods, culture media, and cryopreservation technologies are supporting better clinical outcomes and broader adoption across patient groups.

Government initiatives are also improving treatment accessibility. In March 2026, China announced expanded public insurance subsidies for IVF treatments, helping more patients access fertility services. Similar reimbursement programs, regulatory measures, and reproductive health initiatives can reduce financial barriers and support the adoption of embryo transfer, egg freezing, and related procedures.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the assisted reproductive technology market by type, product, age, application, end user, and region. Types include In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh non-Donor, Frozen non-Donor, Artificial Insemination, Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination, and Intratubal Insemination.

Product categories comprise instruments, accessories and disposables, and reagents and media. Age-based analysis covers women younger than age 35 and women older than age 35. Applications include Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), surrogacy, ovulation induction, and other procedures. End users consist of fertility clinics and other facilities, as well as hospitals and other healthcare settings. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

IVF and Fertility Clinics Lead the Market

IVF generated approximately 91% of market revenue in the historical period. Its leading position is supported by rising patient awareness, wider availability of specialized treatment centers, and advancements in ovarian stimulation, ICSI, blastocyst culture, preimplantation genetic testing, and embryo transfer. Fertility clinics and other facilities accounted for more than 79% of revenue, reflecting their specialized infrastructure, experienced clinical teams, and comprehensive reproductive care services.

Europe Maintains Regional Leadership

Europe held more than 36% of global market revenue in the historical period. The region benefits from established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of fertility treatments, specialized clinical facilities, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Investment in reproductive healthcare and improved access to fertility preservation and assisted conception services are expected to reinforce Europe's market position. North America and Asia Pacific also present significant growth opportunities as treatment availability, healthcare spending, and patient awareness increase.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes patent analysis, funding and investment activity, and strategic initiatives undertaken by leading market participants. Cosmos Biomedical Ltd. supplies diagnostic products, laboratory equipment, and professional education to healthcare and fertility research institutions. Its portfolio supports laboratory analysis, quality control, blastocyst culture, fertility preservation, and preimplantation genetic testing.

European Sperm Bank provides donor matching, sperm and oocyte cryopreservation, and support for intrauterine insemination, IVF, surrogacy, and fertility preservation programs. Bloom IVF Centre offers IVF, ovarian stimulation, blastocyst culture, ICSI, embryo transfer, egg freezing, and preimplantation genetic testing through multiple centers in India.

California Cryobank provides reproductive services and materials for intrauterine insemination, IVF, ICSI, GIFT, ZIFT, blastocyst culture, oocyte cryopreservation, embryo transfer, fertility preservation, and surrogacy support. Other prominent companies include Anecova, CooperSurgical, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Genea Pty Ltd., Nidacon International AB, Celmatix Inc., Microm U.K. Ltd., Cryolab Ltd., Vitrolife AB, and Nikon corporation.

Market Outlook

The assisted reproductive technology market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as infertility prevalence, delayed family planning, technological innovation, and supportive healthcare policies increase demand. Expansion of fertility clinic networks, improved laboratory technologies, and broader insurance coverage will create additional opportunities for healthcare providers, product manufacturers, research organizations, and reproductive service specialists.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Overview

3.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Landscape*

5.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Type

6 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Type

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

7.1.2.1 Fresh Donor

7.1.2.2 Frozen Donor

7.1.2.3 Fresh Non-Donor

7.1.2.4 Frozen Non-Donor

7.1.3 Artificial Insemination

7.1.3.1 Intrauterine Insemination

7.1.3.2 Intracervical Insemination

7.1.3.3 Intravaginal Insemination

7.1.3.4 Intratubal Insemination

7.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Instrument

7.2.3 Accessory & Disposable

7.2.4 Reagent & Media

7.3 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Age

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Women Younger Than Age 35

7.3.3 Women Older Than Age 35

7.4 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Application

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)

7.4.3 Surrogacy

7.4.4 Ovulation Induction

7.4.5 Others

7.5 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by End User

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Fertility Clinics & Other Facilities

7.5.3 Hospitals & Others

7.6 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Region

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 North America

7.6.3 Europe

7.6.4 Asia Pacific

7.6.5 Latin America

7.6.6 Middle East and Africa

8 North America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

8.2.1 Analysis by Type

8.2.2 Analysis by Product

8.2.3 Analysis by Age

8.2.4 Analysis by Application

8.2.5 Analysis by End User

8.3 Market Analysis by Country

8.3.1 United States of America

8.3.1.1 United States of America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Canada Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

9 Europe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

9.2.1 Analysis by Type

9.2.2 Analysis by Product

9.2.3 Analysis by Age

9.2.4 Analysis by Application

9.2.5 Analysis by End User

9.3 Market Analysis by Country

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.1.1 United Kingdom Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Germany Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 France Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Italy Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

9.3.5 Others

10 Asia Pacific Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

10.2.1 Analysis by Type

10.2.2 Analysis by Product

10.2.3 Analysis by Age

10.2.4 Analysis by Application

10.2.5 Analysis by End User

10.3 Market Analysis by Country

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 China Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.2.1 Japan Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

10.3.3 India

10.3.3.1 India Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

10.3.4 ASEAN

10.3.4.1 ASEAN Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.5.1 Australia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

10.3.6 Others

11 Latin America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

11.2.1 Analysis by Type

11.2.2 Analysis by Product

11.2.3 Analysis by Age

11.2.4 Analysis by Application

11.2.5 Analysis by End User

11.3 Market Analysis by Country

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.1.1 Brazil Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

11.3.2 Argentina

11.3.2.1 Argentina Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

11.3.3 Mexico

11.3.3.1 Mexico Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

11.3.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

12.2.1 Analysis by Type

12.2.2 Analysis by Product

12.2.3 Analysis by Age

12.2.4 Analysis by Application

12.2.5 Analysis by End User

12.3 Market Analysis by Country

12.3.1 Saudi Arabia

12.3.1.1 Saudi Arabia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

12.3.2 United Arab Emirates

12.3.2.1 United Arab Emirates Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

12.3.3 Nigeria

12.3.3.1 Nigeria Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

12.3.4 South Africa

12.3.4.1 South Africa Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product

12.3.5 Others

13 Regulatory Framework

13.1 Regulatory Overview

13.2 US FDA

13.3 EU EMA

13.4 INDIA CDSCO

13.5 JAPAN PMDA

13.6 Others

14 Patent Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

14.2 Analysis by Publication Year

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Patent Age

14.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

14.7 Analysis by Key Players

15 Funding and Investment Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

15.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

15.4 Analysis by Leading Players

15.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

15.6 Analysis by Geography

16 Strategic Initiatives

16.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

16.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

16.4 Analysis by Leading Players

16.5 Analysis by Geography

17 Supplier Landscape

17.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

17.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global

17.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America

17.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe

17.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific

17.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others

17.2 Company Profile Analysis Framework

17.2.1 Financial Analysis

17.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.2.4 Company News and Development

17.2.5 Certifications

17.3 Companies Covered

17.3.1 Microm U.K. Ltd.

17.3.2 CooperSurgical, Inc.

17.3.3 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

17.3.4 Cyprus IVF Centre

17.3.5 Vita Altera IVF Center

17.3.6 Cryolab Ltd.

17.3.7 Vitrolife AB

17.3.8 European Sperm Bank

17.3.9 Bloom IVF Centre

17.3.10 Merck KGaA

18 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

18.1 Overview

18.2 Potential Distributors

18.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

Companies Featured



Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

European Sperm Bank

Bloom IVF Centre California Cryobank

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