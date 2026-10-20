Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 IVF Demand And Fertility Preservation Propel Market To USD 47.06 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global assisted reproductive technology market was valued at USD 25.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.06 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by rising infertility prevalence, delayed parenthood, greater awareness of fertility preservation, and increasing access to advanced reproductive healthcare. Continued investment in fertility clinics and laboratory capabilities is also strengthening demand for IVF, ICSI, embryo transfer, blastocyst culture, and egg freezing.
Key Market Insights
- Europe accounted for more than 36% of global revenue in the historical period, establishing it as the leading regional market. The IVF segment represented approximately 91% of global revenue in the historical period. Fertility clinics and other facilities held more than 79% of the market by end use. The market is expected to increase from USD 25.07 Billion in 2025 to USD 47.06 Billion by 2035.
Market Growth Drivers
Infertility affects approximately one in six people of reproductive age worldwide, generating sustained demand for fertility evaluation and treatment. The growing number of patients requiring reproductive care is encouraging healthcare providers to expand assisted reproductive technology services and invest in advanced laboratory systems, clinical expertise, and personalized treatment programs.
Delayed parenthood is another important market driver. As more individuals postpone family planning, demand is rising for fertility preservation services such as oocyte cryopreservation and embryo freezing. Improved treatment protocols, embryo selection methods, culture media, and cryopreservation technologies are supporting better clinical outcomes and broader adoption across patient groups.
Government initiatives are also improving treatment accessibility. In March 2026, China announced expanded public insurance subsidies for IVF treatments, helping more patients access fertility services. Similar reimbursement programs, regulatory measures, and reproductive health initiatives can reduce financial barriers and support the adoption of embryo transfer, egg freezing, and related procedures.
Market Segmentation
The report segments the assisted reproductive technology market by type, product, age, application, end user, and region. Types include In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh non-Donor, Frozen non-Donor, Artificial Insemination, Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination, and Intratubal Insemination.
Product categories comprise instruments, accessories and disposables, and reagents and media. Age-based analysis covers women younger than age 35 and women older than age 35. Applications include Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), surrogacy, ovulation induction, and other procedures. End users consist of fertility clinics and other facilities, as well as hospitals and other healthcare settings. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
IVF and Fertility Clinics Lead the Market
IVF generated approximately 91% of market revenue in the historical period. Its leading position is supported by rising patient awareness, wider availability of specialized treatment centers, and advancements in ovarian stimulation, ICSI, blastocyst culture, preimplantation genetic testing, and embryo transfer. Fertility clinics and other facilities accounted for more than 79% of revenue, reflecting their specialized infrastructure, experienced clinical teams, and comprehensive reproductive care services.
Europe Maintains Regional Leadership
Europe held more than 36% of global market revenue in the historical period. The region benefits from established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of fertility treatments, specialized clinical facilities, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Investment in reproductive healthcare and improved access to fertility preservation and assisted conception services are expected to reinforce Europe's market position. North America and Asia Pacific also present significant growth opportunities as treatment availability, healthcare spending, and patient awareness increase.
Competitive Landscape
The report includes patent analysis, funding and investment activity, and strategic initiatives undertaken by leading market participants. Cosmos Biomedical Ltd. supplies diagnostic products, laboratory equipment, and professional education to healthcare and fertility research institutions. Its portfolio supports laboratory analysis, quality control, blastocyst culture, fertility preservation, and preimplantation genetic testing.
European Sperm Bank provides donor matching, sperm and oocyte cryopreservation, and support for intrauterine insemination, IVF, surrogacy, and fertility preservation programs. Bloom IVF Centre offers IVF, ovarian stimulation, blastocyst culture, ICSI, embryo transfer, egg freezing, and preimplantation genetic testing through multiple centers in India.
California Cryobank provides reproductive services and materials for intrauterine insemination, IVF, ICSI, GIFT, ZIFT, blastocyst culture, oocyte cryopreservation, embryo transfer, fertility preservation, and surrogacy support. Other prominent companies include Anecova, CooperSurgical, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Genea Pty Ltd., Nidacon International AB, Celmatix Inc., Microm U.K. Ltd., Cryolab Ltd., Vitrolife AB, and Nikon corporation.
Market Outlook
The assisted reproductive technology market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as infertility prevalence, delayed family planning, technological innovation, and supportive healthcare policies increase demand. Expansion of fertility clinic networks, improved laboratory technologies, and broader insurance coverage will create additional opportunities for healthcare providers, product manufacturers, research organizations, and reproductive service specialists.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Overview
3.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
4 Vendor Positioning Analysis
4.1 Key Vendors
4.2 Prospective Leaders
4.3 Niche Leaders
4.4 Disruptors
5 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Landscape*
5.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Developers Landscape
5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
5.1.3 Analysis by Region
5.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Product Landscape
5.2.1 Analysis by Type
6 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Dynamics
6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
6.2 SWOT Analysis
6.2.1 Strengths
6.2.2 Weaknesses
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.4 Threats
6.3 PESTEL Analysis
6.3.1 Political
6.3.2 Economic
6.3.3 Social
6.3.4 Technological
6.3.5 Legal
6.3.6 Environment
6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
6.5 Key Demand Indicators
6.6 Key Price Indicators
6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
7 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation (2019-2035)
7.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Type
7.1.1 Market Overview
7.1.2 In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
7.1.2.1 Fresh Donor
7.1.2.2 Frozen Donor
7.1.2.3 Fresh Non-Donor
7.1.2.4 Frozen Non-Donor
7.1.3 Artificial Insemination
7.1.3.1 Intrauterine Insemination
7.1.3.2 Intracervical Insemination
7.1.3.3 Intravaginal Insemination
7.1.3.4 Intratubal Insemination
7.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Instrument
7.2.3 Accessory & Disposable
7.2.4 Reagent & Media
7.3 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Age
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Women Younger Than Age 35
7.3.3 Women Older Than Age 35
7.4 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Application
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)
7.4.3 Surrogacy
7.4.4 Ovulation Induction
7.4.5 Others
7.5 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by End User
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 Fertility Clinics & Other Facilities
7.5.3 Hospitals & Others
7.6 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Region
7.6.1 Market Overview
7.6.2 North America
7.6.3 Europe
7.6.4 Asia Pacific
7.6.5 Latin America
7.6.6 Middle East and Africa
8 North America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Market Segmentation Analysis
8.2.1 Analysis by Type
8.2.2 Analysis by Product
8.2.3 Analysis by Age
8.2.4 Analysis by Application
8.2.5 Analysis by End User
8.3 Market Analysis by Country
8.3.1 United States of America
8.3.1.1 United States of America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
8.3.2 Canada
8.3.2.1 Canada Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
9 Europe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Market Segmentation Analysis
9.2.1 Analysis by Type
9.2.2 Analysis by Product
9.2.3 Analysis by Age
9.2.4 Analysis by Application
9.2.5 Analysis by End User
9.3 Market Analysis by Country
9.3.1 United Kingdom
9.3.1.1 United Kingdom Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.2.1 Germany Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
9.3.3 France
9.3.3.1 France Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Italy Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
9.3.5 Others
10 Asia Pacific Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Market Segmentation Analysis
10.2.1 Analysis by Type
10.2.2 Analysis by Product
10.2.3 Analysis by Age
10.2.4 Analysis by Application
10.2.5 Analysis by End User
10.3 Market Analysis by Country
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 China Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.2.1 Japan Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
10.3.3 India
10.3.3.1 India Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
10.3.4 ASEAN
10.3.4.1 ASEAN Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
10.3.5 Australia
10.3.5.1 Australia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
10.3.6 Others
11 Latin America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Segmentation Analysis
11.2.1 Analysis by Type
11.2.2 Analysis by Product
11.2.3 Analysis by Age
11.2.4 Analysis by Application
11.2.5 Analysis by End User
11.3 Market Analysis by Country
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.1.1 Brazil Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
11.3.2 Argentina
11.3.2.1 Argentina Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
11.3.3 Mexico
11.3.3.1 Mexico Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
11.3.4 Others
12 Middle East and Africa Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035)
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Segmentation Analysis
12.2.1 Analysis by Type
12.2.2 Analysis by Product
12.2.3 Analysis by Age
12.2.4 Analysis by Application
12.2.5 Analysis by End User
12.3 Market Analysis by Country
12.3.1 Saudi Arabia
12.3.1.1 Saudi Arabia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
12.3.2 United Arab Emirates
12.3.2.1 United Arab Emirates Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
12.3.3 Nigeria
12.3.3.1 Nigeria Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
12.3.4 South Africa
12.3.4.1 South Africa Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (2019-2035) by Product
12.3.5 Others
13 Regulatory Framework
13.1 Regulatory Overview
13.2 US FDA
13.3 EU EMA
13.4 INDIA CDSCO
13.5 JAPAN PMDA
13.6 Others
14 Patent Analysis
14.1 Analysis by Type of Patent
14.2 Analysis by Publication Year
14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
14.4 Analysis by Patent Age
14.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis
14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation
14.7 Analysis by Key Players
15 Funding and Investment Analysis
15.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
15.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
15.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
15.4 Analysis by Leading Players
15.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
15.6 Analysis by Geography
16 Strategic Initiatives
16.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
16.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
16.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures
16.4 Analysis by Leading Players
16.5 Analysis by Geography
17 Supplier Landscape
17.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)
17.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global
17.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America
17.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe
17.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific
17.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others
17.2 Company Profile Analysis Framework
17.2.1 Financial Analysis
17.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.2.4 Company News and Development
17.2.5 Certifications
17.3 Companies Covered
17.3.1 Microm U.K. Ltd.
17.3.2 CooperSurgical, Inc.
17.3.3 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
17.3.4 Cyprus IVF Centre
17.3.5 Vita Altera IVF Center
17.3.6 Cryolab Ltd.
17.3.7 Vitrolife AB
17.3.8 European Sperm Bank
17.3.9 Bloom IVF Centre
17.3.10 Merck KGaA
18 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
18.1 Overview
18.2 Potential Distributors
18.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured
- Cosmos Biomedical Ltd. European Sperm Bank Bloom IVF Centre California Cryobank
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